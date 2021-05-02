#VACCINEWATCHPH
Dashboard for city governance launched

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A data-backed dashboard for city governance has been established in the country through the collaboration of Globe Telecom Inc., the Liveable Cities Challenge and the British Embassy.

The LCC dashboard, which Globe is hosting on the Amazon Web Services cloud, was launched to aid local government units, investors, and residents in making informed decisions and determining areas for improvement in their cities.

The dashboard is an online platform that provides an interactive visual profile of the country’s 146 cities and contains multi-year data with over 100 indicators.

It initially covers 10 data categories, namely demographics, labor, education, local economy, doing business, mobility and connectivity, health, urban environment, resiliency and emergency response, and safety and security.

Globe said more relevant data with new features and functionalities would be added in the future.

“Through the dashboard, we can see how each city is performing and diagnose areas for focus and improvement. This way, the government will have a better sense of policy and intervention; businesses will have more informed choices as to where to invest and locate and citizens will have a basis for better participation and engagement with their city government,” LCC chairman Bill Luz said.

British Ambassador Daniel Pruce said the LCC dashboard is a product of the UK’s continued commitment to good governance, transparency through tech solutions, inclusive urban development and long-term resilience.

“In the short term, we hope that the dashboard will establish the necessary baseline platform to influence pandemic-related analysis and decision-making processes,” Pruce said.

“In the medium or long term, we hope that the dashboard will infuse an innovative approach and collaborative attitude toward a more sustainable and inclusive city planning and governance approach,” he said.

The project was also made in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry, the League of Cities of the Philippines, the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation and platform creator Delivery Associates.

Globe said it strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly UN SDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development.

