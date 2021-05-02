Concepcion firm makes freezer for vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — Concepcion Industrial Corp., a publicly listed manufacturer of airconditioners, airconditioning solutions, refrigerators and other consumer products, is offering Condura VaxSafe, a medical freezer that can store and preserve COVID-19 vaccines.

“Responding to the government’s call in the private sector, Condura developed a storage solution to support the vaccine rollout. We are introducing an innovation to help address the challenge that we are experiencing. We are introducing Condura VaxSafe,” said CIC chairman Raul Joseph Concepcion Jr.

He said VaxSafe is affordable and accessible to all and would help in the efficient distribution of vaccines across the country.

“VaxSafe is proudly Philippine-made, manufactured in the Condura plant located in Cabuyao, Laguna,” he said.

Harold Pernikar Jr., CIC director and Consumer Solutions Group head, said the cost per unit is about P50,000, which is half of what other brands are offering.

Concepcion said VaxSafe is the solution to the needs of different LGUs and companies because the different brands of vaccines in the market now have varied temperature requirements, which CIC’s product can provide.

To successfully roll out the vaccine to millions of Filipinos, proper and affordable storage would be needed,’ Concepcion said.