#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Concepcion firm makes freezer for vaccines

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Concepcion Industrial Corp., a publicly listed manufacturer of airconditioners, airconditioning solutions, refrigerators and other consumer products, is offering Condura VaxSafe, a medical freezer that can store and preserve COVID-19 vaccines.

“Responding to the government’s call in the private sector, Condura developed a storage solution to support the vaccine rollout. We are introducing an innovation to help address the challenge that we are experiencing. We are introducing Condura VaxSafe,” said CIC chairman Raul Joseph Concepcion Jr.

He said VaxSafe is affordable and accessible to all and would help in the efficient distribution of vaccines across the country.

“VaxSafe is proudly Philippine-made, manufactured in the Condura plant located in Cabuyao, Laguna,” he said.

Harold Pernikar Jr., CIC director and Consumer Solutions Group head, said the cost per unit is about P50,000, which is half of what other brands are offering.

Concepcion said VaxSafe is the solution to the needs of different LGUs and companies because the different brands of vaccines in the market now have varied temperature requirements, which CIC’s product can provide.

To successfully roll out the vaccine to millions of Filipinos, proper and affordable storage would be needed,’ Concepcion said.

COVID-19 VACCINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It’s all in the air
By Boo Chanco | April 30, 2021 - 12:00am
When the number of COVID cases soared here some weeks ago, whole households were getting infected, including the older folks who don’t even go out of the house.
Business
fbfb
What confident leaders say
By Francis J. Kong | May 1, 2021 - 12:00am
Carlo had spent all afternoon interviewing for a new job. He began filling out all the papers. The HR manager then questioned him at length about his training and past work experience. After the interview, Carlo...
Business
fbfb
CALAX subsection 5 nearing completion
CALAX subsection 5 nearing completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc. said the Silang East Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Inflation may spike to over 2-year high&rsquo;
‘Inflation may spike to over 2-year high’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation likely settled between 4.2 percent and a two-year high of five percent in April, still above the government’s...
Business
fbfb
PSEi plunges as investors relocate to US markets
PSEi plunges as investors relocate to US markets
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The stock market ended a two-day winning streak yesterday, dipping below the 6,400 level as investors relocated to the US...
Business
fbfb
Latest
ARTA speeds up green lane for local vaccine production
By Louella Desiderio | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The Anti-Red Tape Authority and four other government agencies are set to issue a joint memorandum circular for the creation of the green lane for firms that would locally manufacture vaccines.
Business
fbfb
Dito now covers 15 more areas
By Richmond Mercurio | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
Third telco player Dito Telecommunity Corp. continues to widen its reach as it expanded anew its service coverage to more areas nationwide.
Business
fbfb
URC Thailand wins awards for sustainability
By Iris Gonzales | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
The Gokongwei Group’s Universal Robina Corp. has received recognition from the government of Thailand for its waste management process at its production plants in the Southeast Asian country.
Business
fbfb
This is not who we are
By Francis J. Kong | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
I remember watching “Breaking News” on TV. The issue concerned the massive protest movement where scores of people were hurt and properties destroyed.
Business
fbfb
Delayed recovery
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | May 2, 2021 - 12:00am
As our country was already experiencing some gains toward business recovery, Metro Manila and nearby areas were once again placed under stricter quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with