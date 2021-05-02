Golden Haven unveils mausoleum collection

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Golden Haven Memorial Parks recently launched an industry-first mausoleum collection as complimentary offerings to all buyers of its family estates.

Crafted by the country’s most reputable memorial park architects and designers, the Golden Shrines mausoleum collection not only provides elegant and meaningful resting places but also practical benefits as well. By availing of a family estate from the Golden Shrines collection, buyers can save anywhere between P50,000 to P150,000 in architectural and perspective costs.

“Beauty and joy can go hand in hand with the dignity and deference with which we treat those who have gone ahead of us,” said Red Rosales, COO of Golden Haven.

“Golden Shrines’ mausoleums are then the ideal choice for families who want to ‘enshrine’, so to speak, memories of their departed loved ones.”

Benefiting from this thoughtful new offering from Golden Haven is also easy and convenient. The entire transaction process is supported by the official Golden Haven Memorial Parks website. One can browse through the various designs on offer and complete the purchase online, further encouraging overseas Filipino workers who are looking to invest in Golden Haven memorial lots in the locations of their choice.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. Golden Haven offers premium death care services and prime memorial lots – dubbed as the most lucrative real estate investment with an average 20 percent annual value appreciation.