#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Golden Haven unveils mausoleum collection

(The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-owned Golden Haven Memorial Parks recently launched an industry-first mausoleum collection as complimentary offerings to all buyers of its family estates.

Crafted by the country’s most reputable memorial park architects and designers, the Golden Shrines mausoleum collection not only provides elegant and meaningful resting places but also practical benefits as well. By availing of a family estate from the Golden Shrines collection, buyers can save anywhere between P50,000 to P150,000 in architectural and perspective costs.

“Beauty and joy can go hand in hand with the dignity and deference with which we treat those who have gone ahead of us,” said Red Rosales, COO of Golden Haven.

“Golden Shrines’ mausoleums are then the ideal choice for families who want to ‘enshrine’, so to speak, memories of their departed loved ones.”

Benefiting from this thoughtful new offering from Golden Haven is also easy and convenient. The entire transaction process is supported by the official Golden Haven Memorial Parks website. One can browse through the various designs on offer and complete the purchase online, further encouraging overseas Filipino workers who are looking to invest in Golden Haven memorial lots in the locations of their choice.

Golden Haven Memorial Park is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the largest real estate companies in the country. Golden Haven offers premium death care services and prime memorial lots – dubbed as the most lucrative real estate investment with an average 20 percent annual value appreciation.

GOLDEN HAVEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It’s all in the air
By Boo Chanco | April 30, 2021 - 12:00am
When the number of COVID cases soared here some weeks ago, whole households were getting infected, including the older folks who don’t even go out of the house.
Business
fbfb
What confident leaders say
By Francis J. Kong | May 1, 2021 - 12:00am
Carlo had spent all afternoon interviewing for a new job. He began filling out all the papers. The HR manager then questioned him at length about his training and past work experience. After the interview, Carlo...
Business
fbfb
CALAX subsection 5 nearing completion
CALAX subsection 5 nearing completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc. said the Silang East Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Inflation may spike to over 2-year high&rsquo;
‘Inflation may spike to over 2-year high’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation likely settled between 4.2 percent and a two-year high of five percent in April, still above the government’s...
Business
fbfb
PSEi plunges as investors relocate to US markets
PSEi plunges as investors relocate to US markets
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The stock market ended a two-day winning streak yesterday, dipping below the 6,400 level as investors relocated to the US...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Agriculture trade shrinks at faster 7.1% pace
Agriculture trade shrinks at faster 7.1% pace
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 50 minutes ago
The value of the country’s agricultural trade declined at a faster pace of 7.1 percent to $18.78 billion in 2020 from...
Business
fbfb
SSS opens learning portal for members
SSS opens learning portal for members
By Czeriza Valencia | 50 minutes ago
The Social Security System is offering an online platform that will enable its members to learn about the benefits and services...
Business
fbfb
Economists see pickup in inflation
Economists see pickup in inflation
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 50 minutes ago
Inflation likely accelerated in April due to the increase in the prices of oil and food products, economists said.
Business
fbfb
Government releases over P2 billion cash aid for tourism workers
Government releases over P2 billion cash aid for tourism workers
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 50 minutes ago
The government has approved the release of more than P2 billion in cash assistance to over 400,000 workers in the tourism...
Business
fbfb
DOST to assist in repair of LRT-1 trains
DOST to assist in repair of LRT-1 trains
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 50 minutes ago
The Department of Science and Technology-Metals Industry Research and Development Center expects to start providing assistance...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with