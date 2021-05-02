#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pepsi Philippines helps repatriated OFWs
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI) is helping repatriated overseas Filipino workers reintegrate back into the local economy through its distribution business.

PCPPI partnered with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to bring business opportunities closer to repatriated migrant workers.

With a capital of P15,000, returning OFWs can already become PCPPI’s community distributor or wholesaler.

“We recognize our OFWs as modern-day heroes. They remain as among the strong pillars of our economy. PCPPI aims to help them restart in this trying time,” said PCPPI president and CEO Frederick Ong.

Many repatriated OFWs said when it’s time to return, they don’t have any assurance that a better life awaits them in the country.

For Gregorio Coling, his savings as an OFW were not enough to sustain his life back home.

He worked for almost three decades in Rome as a househelp together with his wife. In 2019, he returned to the Philippines to manage the properties that he and his wife acquired.

Coling, who manages a piggery, decided to venture into another business.

Today, Coling is among the distributors of PCPPI, the exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages in the country.

He owns Diwata General Merchandise, which is an exclusive wholesaler of PepsiCo products.

His business is now becoming a multi-route distributor to routes in Lipa, Ibaan, Rosario, and Taysan in the province.

