#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Environment groups push cross-sectoral partnerships

(The Philippine Star) - May 1, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Environment advocates from civil society and business groups have called for stronger partnerships with government and the private sector to address environment issues and climate change impact.

“The largest sustainability issues we are currently facing are COVID-19 and climate change. During these highly unusual times, the role of businesses and even of CSOs (civil society organizations) are most needed,” said Stratbase Albert del Rosario Institute (ADRi) trustee and Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST) convenor Carlos Primo David during a recent virtual forum on promoting sustainable ecosystems.

ADRi president Dindo Manhit, for his part, said the government, with the help of civil society, “should set the much-needed responsive policies and frameworks that are conducive to doing business while ensuring compliance with ESG (environment, social, and governance) principles.”

“We believe that the private sector, through ESG, plays a vital role in advancing the country’s sustainable development. The interconnected challenges in public health, the economy, and the environment cannot be ignored,” he said.

Globe Telecom SVP for corporate communications and chief sustainability officer Yoly Crisanto said: “What is driving us is really the sustainability of our business anchored on our purpose, our mission, and vision as individual organizations,”

“Even without incentives, the drive of the government to keep pushing for opening up the marketplace for more investments that will bring about sustainability-driven businesses, like electric cars, renewable energy – the things that are useful – and even digital transformation are the things that allow us to be resilient,” she said.

“We’ve up the ante and we’ve actually committed to adhere to global sustainability standards and frameworks.” Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chief finance officer and chief sustainability officer June Cheryl Cabal-Revilla added.

“We’ve put sustainability pillars across the businesses which include exceptional service, operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, human capital excellence, positive community impact, governance, and business ethics.  We’ve also put our focus on enabling genuine progress and development,” she said.

In concurrence, Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities executive director Renato Redentor Constantino said businesses would agree that the incentives are not as important as predictability and other measures that allow businesses to thrive.

“There is the bigger incentive – cut red tape, make things more predictable, show us where the directions are, what is the ultimate investment strategy, and we will respond.”

ENVIRONMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
It’s all in the air
By Boo Chanco | April 30, 2021 - 12:00am
When the number of COVID cases soared here some weeks ago, whole households were getting infected, including the older folks who don’t even go out of the house.
Business
fbfb
Expensive meat, higher power bills seen keeping inflation beyond target in April
Expensive meat, higher power bills seen keeping inflation beyond target in April
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Consumer price growth likely stayed beyond government expectations in April driven by more expensive meat products, particularly...
Business
fbfb
Inflation woes, slow vaccination trigger hot money exit in March
Inflation woes, slow vaccination trigger hot money exit in March
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Fears over rising inflation and a sluggish vaccination program triggered an exodus of flighty foreign funds in March, the...
Business
fbfb
With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May
With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Meralco will extend its “no disconnection” policy after the government announced that lockdown measures in Metro...
Business
fbfb
Regions with high COVID-19 cases see biggest GDP drop in 2020
Regions with high COVID-19 cases see biggest GDP drop in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
It was the regions that recorded the highest coronavirus cases that also suffered the worst economic contraction in 2020,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
&lsquo;Inflation may spike to over 2-year high&rsquo;
‘Inflation may spike to over 2-year high’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation likely settled between 4.2 percent and a two-year high of five percent in April, still above the government’s...
Business
fbfb
Factory prices fall at slower pace in March
Factory prices fall at slower pace in March
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Factory gate prices declined at a slower pace in March as decrements have been recorded in the majority of industry groups,...
Business
fbfb
Napocor putting up more solar hybrid plants in SPUG areas
Napocor putting up more solar hybrid plants in SPUG areas
1 hour ago
State-run National Power Corp. plans to build four more solar photovoltaic-diesel hybrid in its Small Power Utilities Group...
Business
fbfb
CALAX subsection 5 nearing completion
CALAX subsection 5 nearing completion
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc. said the Silang East Interchange of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway...
Business
fbfb
PSEi plunges as investors relocate to US markets
PSEi plunges as investors relocate to US markets
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The stock market ended a two-day winning streak yesterday, dipping below the 6,400 level as investors relocated to the US...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with