Environment groups push cross-sectoral partnerships

MANILA, Philippines — Environment advocates from civil society and business groups have called for stronger partnerships with government and the private sector to address environment issues and climate change impact.

“The largest sustainability issues we are currently facing are COVID-19 and climate change. During these highly unusual times, the role of businesses and even of CSOs (civil society organizations) are most needed,” said Stratbase Albert del Rosario Institute (ADRi) trustee and Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship (PBEST) convenor Carlos Primo David during a recent virtual forum on promoting sustainable ecosystems.

ADRi president Dindo Manhit, for his part, said the government, with the help of civil society, “should set the much-needed responsive policies and frameworks that are conducive to doing business while ensuring compliance with ESG (environment, social, and governance) principles.”

“We believe that the private sector, through ESG, plays a vital role in advancing the country’s sustainable development. The interconnected challenges in public health, the economy, and the environment cannot be ignored,” he said.

Globe Telecom SVP for corporate communications and chief sustainability officer Yoly Crisanto said: “What is driving us is really the sustainability of our business anchored on our purpose, our mission, and vision as individual organizations,”

“Even without incentives, the drive of the government to keep pushing for opening up the marketplace for more investments that will bring about sustainability-driven businesses, like electric cars, renewable energy – the things that are useful – and even digital transformation are the things that allow us to be resilient,” she said.

“We’ve up the ante and we’ve actually committed to adhere to global sustainability standards and frameworks.” Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chief finance officer and chief sustainability officer June Cheryl Cabal-Revilla added.

“We’ve put sustainability pillars across the businesses which include exceptional service, operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, human capital excellence, positive community impact, governance, and business ethics. We’ve also put our focus on enabling genuine progress and development,” she said.

In concurrence, Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities executive director Renato Redentor Constantino said businesses would agree that the incentives are not as important as predictability and other measures that allow businesses to thrive.

“There is the bigger incentive – cut red tape, make things more predictable, show us where the directions are, what is the ultimate investment strategy, and we will respond.”