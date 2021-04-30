#VACCINEWATCHPH
Converge connects VisMin via submarine cable project

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has connected Visayas and Mindanao to its national fiber backbone as part of its P6-billion domestic submarine cable project.

Converge said Mindanao is now connected to its national fiber backbone with the landing last Wednesday of its submarine cables in Cagayan de Oro.

The company landed its cables in the Visayas through San Remigio in Cebu province.

Converge is also linking the other islands in the Visayas region such as Panay, Negros, Leyte, and Bohol to its national backbone.

“We are looking forward to firing up our fiber broadband services in the Visayas and Mindanao so that we can soon provide the unserved and underserved areas in central and southern Philippines with world-class internet connectivity,” Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

For its national fiber backbone project, Converge said it is bringing world-class technologies used by market leading countries in broadband like South Korea and Singapore.

Its fiber optic submarine cables are provided by French supplier Nexans Group, while its active optical equipment comes from various global suppliers.

“We are partnering with the best in the world to bring the latest technologies to the country as we aim to provide our customers with a better internet experience, especially during this time when many of our people are staying inside their homes not just for entertainment, but also for work and online classes. For example, we aim to run 400 Gbps waves on our national backbone,” Converge COO Jesus Romero said.

Romero said the company’s fiber-fast broadband services are also seen supporting the recovery of small, medium and large enterprises in the Visayas and Mindanao once launched in those regions this year.

“We hope to launch our cutting-edge services and business solutions in those regions by the second half of the year,” he said.

The company earlier introduced Converge FlexiBIZ, which allows small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to take advantage of a pure fiber connection that is flexible enough to allow a value-for-money internet service.

Through the service, businesses are given higher internet speeds during a pre-set time of the day, depending on the SME’s chosen plan.

Converge also launched its Time of Day product that allows residential subscribers to choose the time of day when they can double their speed at just an additional P399 a month to their base plan.

Converge has been aggressively expanding its fiber footprint to reach more areas in the country, doubling its pure fiber network to 55,000 kilometers at the end of 2020.

