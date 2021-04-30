#VACCINEWATCHPH
Regulators meet to discuss risks to financial stability

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Financial regulators from 17 countries in Asia convened recently to talk about the scars left by the COVID-19 pandemic on corporate viability and debt servicing, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno.

Diokno has initiated the meeting of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) – Regional Consultative Group for Asia (RCGA) to discuss the challenges caused by the global health crisis.

“If there is one word that aptly describes our discussions, it is balance. There is that balance sought between the needs of today versus tomorrow, between support versus viability, and between instilling transparency versus avoiding undue concern,” the BSP chief said.

Diokno, who is also co-chair of the RCGA, said there was a lively discussion on the need to support the markets today while remaining cognizant of possible unintended longer-term risks from these support measures.

Likewise, the participants looked at the pressures created by the so-called scars left by the pandemic on corporate viability and debt servicing.

“The RCGA used to have very active discussions during its periodic meetings but COVID took away this face-to-face opportunity. I thought that it would be useful to again listen and learn from our Asian partners as we all deal with the challenges caused by COVID,” Diokno said.

The Reserve Bank of India, the other co-chair of the RCGA, also participated in the meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled next month.

Diokno said holding the meeting among non-FSB members of the RCGA aims to identify the challenges faced by emerging markets in Asia.

“The emerging story is that COVID is causing divergence within markets and across jurisdictions. As RCGA co-chairs, it should be incumbent upon us to get a good feel of how our different members are in their own COVID-recovery journey,” Diokno said.

The BSP chief said communicating systemic risks under the financial stability agenda was prominently discussed during the meeting.

He said the effective communication of risks starts when markets are calm, rather than when these risks have already materialized. He also shared the framework of the Financial Stability Coordination Council.

“It is essential to regularly engage the members of the RCGA. COVID has forced us to adjust but we will happily do so because a state of stability by managing systemic risks is our shared objective,” Diokno said.

The RCGA is one of six consultative groups created by the FSB in 2011. It is composed of the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and eight more members of the Financial Stability Board based in Basel, Switzerland.

