#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Russian homebuilder bullish on Philippine prospects

Elijah Felice Rosales (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Demand for real estate units in Metro Manila will return to pre-pandemic levels once workplaces require their employees to report in office, Russian homebuilder PIK.

PIK head project manager for international developments Gasan Guseynov said the firm opted to build its first residential project in the Philippines this year to stay ahead of the competition for property buyers.

Guseynov said the trend wherein workers are moving outside the metropolitan areas would stay for now, but would be reversed once employers require their employees to report to office similar to what Moscow is experiencing.

“It’s quite similar to what is happening in Moscow. During the first year of pandemic, quite a lot of people have thought about moving to the provinces, and the market for real estate in the city has decreased in 2020,” Guseynov said.

“We think people in 2021 realized they still have jobs and offices that are located in the city. The travel time from the provinces to the city is quite difficult, that’s why I think the trends are coming back more on the urbanization and more people coming into the city,” he said.

PIK has started to construct One Sierra, its first condominium in the country, at the southbound side of EDSA in Mandaluyong City.

PIK country head for the Philippines Mai Yang said a studio-type unit of 31 square meters costs about P7 million, while a two-bedroom unit of 84 sqm may cost up to P16 million.

One Sierra is scheduled to be finished by 2024, and the handover of units will begin by the third quarter of that year.

The Moscow-based firm chose Mandaluyong as the location for its first project in the Philippines due to its proximity to the business districts and infrastructure projects in Metro Manila.

Further, PIK projects demand for quality homes in the nation’s capital to improve over time.

“We chose this time to launch our project because it shows in the market trends in 2020 that the demand for quality homes is rising in Manila and in the Philippines. We just think it will continue to grow and we want to be there to supply for this demand for quality homes,” Guseynov said.

Based on data from Leechiu Property Consultants, the pandemic failed to dampen the demand for premium units priced P4 million and above.

However, limited inventory and lack of access to funding reduced the requirement for lower and middle income units ranging between P1.4 million and P4 million.

RUSSIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. is reviving its plan to go public in a bid to raise over P44 billion despite...
Business
fbfb
Regions with high COVID-19 cases see biggest GDP drop in 2020
Regions with high COVID-19 cases see biggest GDP drop in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
It was the regions that recorded the highest coronavirus cases that also suffered the worst economic contraction in 2020,...
Business
fbfb
Inflation woes, slow vaccination trigger hot money exit in March
Inflation woes, slow vaccination trigger hot money exit in March
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Fears over rising inflation and a sluggish vaccination program triggered an exodus of flighty foreign funds in March, the...
Business
fbfb
With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May
With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Meralco will extend its “no disconnection” policy after the government announced that lockdown measures in Metro...
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The conglomerate registered a net income of P7.6 billion from January to March this year, nearly quadruple last year’s...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Better global outlook slows hot money exit
Better global outlook slows hot money exit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net outflow of speculative funds invested in the Philippines slowed by 67.4 percent to $483.45 million in the first quarter...
Business
fbfb
Lockdown sinks NCR economy deeper in 2020
Lockdown sinks NCR economy deeper in 2020
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila, the main economic hub which became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, suffered a 10.1 percent...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic pushes back gains in poverty reduction &mdash; ADB
Pandemic pushes back gains in poverty reduction — ADB
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Developing economies in Asia-Pacific, including the Philippines, need to strive harder to address inequality as decades worth...
Business
fbfb
Late buying pulls share prices higher
Late buying pulls share prices higher
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Stocks advanced anew despite a generally weak investor sentiment as last-minute buying pulled the index higher, traders ...
Business
fbfb
RCBC, thrift unit merger gets favorable BIR ruling
RCBC, thrift unit merger gets favorable BIR ruling
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. received a favorable tax ruling from the Bureau of Internal Revenue regarding its merger with...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with