#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

PhilWeb income jumps to P7.2 million in Q1

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PhilWeb Corp. reported strong first quarter results as it added new sites for its eGames.

The company reported a net income of P7.2 million during the period, up 567.4 percent from the same period last year.

Revenue rose 8.4 percent to P137.9 million while EBITDA surged 97.9 percent to P28.9 million.

The increase in net income was also due to lower costs and expenses.

“These remarkable results were brought about by the revenue contribution of 19 additional eGames sites that converted back to PhilWeb’s electronic gaming system, as well as the acquisition of 16 eBingo venues and two accredited eBingo machine providers,” PhilWeb said in a regulatory filing.

This is the second consecutive quarter of recovery for PhilWeb.

“These developments, in addition to the increase in the activities of the eGames and eBingo outlets to pre-quarantine levels, allowed PhilWeb to sustain its positive EBITDA and net income for the second consecutive quarter, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020,” it said.

PhilWeb is an accredited service provider of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

At present, it has 85 eGames locations utilizing PhilWeb’s electronic gaming system and 68 eBingo locations.

PhilWeb was recently granted approval by PAGCOR to operate its remote gaming platform to allow high-value customers to enjoy PhilWeb gaming products outside of eGames venues.

PHILWEB CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. is reviving its plan to go public in a bid to raise over P44 billion despite...
Business
fbfb
Regions with high COVID-19 cases see biggest GDP drop in 2020
Regions with high COVID-19 cases see biggest GDP drop in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
It was the regions that recorded the highest coronavirus cases that also suffered the worst economic contraction in 2020,...
Business
fbfb
Inflation woes, slow vaccination trigger hot money exit in March
Inflation woes, slow vaccination trigger hot money exit in March
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Fears over rising inflation and a sluggish vaccination program triggered an exodus of flighty foreign funds in March, the...
Business
fbfb
With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May
With NCR Plus still on lockdown, Meralco extends 'no disconnection' policy until mid-May
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Meralco will extend its “no disconnection” policy after the government announced that lockdown measures in Metro...
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The conglomerate registered a net income of P7.6 billion from January to March this year, nearly quadruple last year’s...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Better global outlook slows hot money exit
Better global outlook slows hot money exit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net outflow of speculative funds invested in the Philippines slowed by 67.4 percent to $483.45 million in the first quarter...
Business
fbfb
Lockdown sinks NCR economy deeper in 2020
Lockdown sinks NCR economy deeper in 2020
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila, the main economic hub which became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, suffered a 10.1 percent...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic pushes back gains in poverty reduction &mdash; ADB
Pandemic pushes back gains in poverty reduction — ADB
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Developing economies in Asia-Pacific, including the Philippines, need to strive harder to address inequality as decades worth...
Business
fbfb
Late buying pulls share prices higher
Late buying pulls share prices higher
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Stocks advanced anew despite a generally weak investor sentiment as last-minute buying pulled the index higher, traders ...
Business
fbfb
RCBC, thrift unit merger gets favorable BIR ruling
RCBC, thrift unit merger gets favorable BIR ruling
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. received a favorable tax ruling from the Bureau of Internal Revenue regarding its merger with...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with