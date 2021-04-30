PhilWeb income jumps to P7.2 million in Q1

MANILA, Philippines — PhilWeb Corp. reported strong first quarter results as it added new sites for its eGames.

The company reported a net income of P7.2 million during the period, up 567.4 percent from the same period last year.

Revenue rose 8.4 percent to P137.9 million while EBITDA surged 97.9 percent to P28.9 million.

The increase in net income was also due to lower costs and expenses.

“These remarkable results were brought about by the revenue contribution of 19 additional eGames sites that converted back to PhilWeb’s electronic gaming system, as well as the acquisition of 16 eBingo venues and two accredited eBingo machine providers,” PhilWeb said in a regulatory filing.

This is the second consecutive quarter of recovery for PhilWeb.

“These developments, in addition to the increase in the activities of the eGames and eBingo outlets to pre-quarantine levels, allowed PhilWeb to sustain its positive EBITDA and net income for the second consecutive quarter, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020,” it said.

PhilWeb is an accredited service provider of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

At present, it has 85 eGames locations utilizing PhilWeb’s electronic gaming system and 68 eBingo locations.

PhilWeb was recently granted approval by PAGCOR to operate its remote gaming platform to allow high-value customers to enjoy PhilWeb gaming products outside of eGames venues.