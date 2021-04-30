#VACCINEWATCHPH
PLDT pushes for energy efficiency programs
The PLDT Group, which includes PLDT and its subsidiaries Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and ePLDT, has identified energy efficiency as one of the key areas that will ensure sustainable operations in the delivery of its products and services, and has started to adopt initiatives that aim to reduce its energy consumption.
BusinessWorld/File

PLDT pushes for energy efficiency programs

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT Group is pushing for energy efficiency programs to ensure responsible energy use and reduce its carbon footprint as it submits its maiden sustainability report to the Department of Energy.

The PLDT Group, which includes PLDT and its subsidiaries Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) and ePLDT, has identified energy efficiency as one of the key areas that will ensure sustainable operations in the delivery of its products and services, and has started to adopt initiatives that aim to reduce its energy consumption.

“As greenhouse gas emissions arise from energy consumed in the operation of our business, particularly by our network, our offices and data centers, and emissions from our transport vehicles, the PLDT Group aims to do its share in protecting the environment through energy efficiency programs that will result in reducing our carbon footprint,” PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart Communications president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio said.

“The PLDT Group is cognizant of its role in contributing to the preservation of the planet and is committed to ensuring the sustainability of our businesses including increased focus on energy efficiency in our operations,” Panlilio said.

PLDT, on the other hand, estimates savings of up to 60 percent from the upgrade of chillers in its facilities in Sampaloc, Ortigas and Dansalan to optimized oil-free versions, which provide the highest efficiencies and reliability by eliminating conventional challenges brought about by oil issues.

Chillers are the biggest single power consumer in any facility, typically consuming 30 to 50 percent of a building’s power.

PLDT said the switch to oil-free magnetic bearing chillers eliminates the use of lubricating oil on chiller compressor bearings. This reduces bearing pressure, making the compressor more efficient and in turn, results in lower energy consumed.

The magnetic bearing also ensures reduced mechanical maintenance, which means equipment life is not reduced by increased hours of operation.

Smart recently announced its foray into fuel cell-powered sites, an environment-friendly alternative that will simultaneously address connectivity issues in challenged-grid areas nationwide.

The system is based on methanol-powered fuel, which can be combined with solar, wind and other renewable resources to present a sustainable, cost-effective eco-system.

ePLDT, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) arm of PLDT, and which operates the group’s data center business, has also implemented various energy conservation programs since data centers are heavy consumers of power.

Among its programs are the replacement of old high power consumption equipment with new and more efficient machines and the installation of blanking panels that improve air flow efficiency and cold aisle containment which helps in efficiently maintaining the required temperature within the server.

