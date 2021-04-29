Philippines 2nd biggest ADB loan recipient in 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) lent a record $31.6 billion last year to Asia Pacific governments to aid in pandemic response, with the Philippines securing the second highest lending among the countries in the region.

Based on its 2020 annual report, the multilateral lender’s commitment from its own resources reached $31.6 billion, up 32 percent from $24 billion in 2019.

This comprised loans and guarantees, including short-term trade finance, supply chain finance, and microfinance, grants, equity investments, and technical assistance, both to governments and to the private sector.

A record $4.2 billion was lent to the Philippines, representing 13.2 percent of the total.

This makes the Philippines the second largest recipient of funding from ADB, next to India’s $4.4 billion. ADB remains one of the country’s largest sources of official development assistance, with average annual lending of $1.9 billion over the last five years.

“ADB’s assistance is bolstering health systems, protecting vulnerable groups, supporting small businesses and laying the path for recovery,” ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa said.

“Looking ahead, as we support the region in its recovery from the pandemic, we will ensure that our developing member countries rebuild smartly and sustainably,” he said.

Over half or $16.1 billion of ADB’s 2020 commitments was targeted for pandemic response while the remaining was aimed at helping countries address the long-term development agenda, such as advancing gender equality, tackling climate change and investing in quality infrastructure.

In the Philippines, a total of $1.8 billion in loans has been delivered for COVID-19 response.

This included $1.5 billion which contributed to the government’s wage subsidy and social protection programs, $200 million to finance emergency cash transfers to poor households, and $125 million to raise the government’s capacity to address viral outbreaks and provide universal health care.