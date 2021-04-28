Globeâ€™s Cu joins board of Nasdaq listed tech firm

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Globe's Cu joins board of Nasdaq listed tech firm
Globe, in a stock exchange filing, said Cu’s membership in the board of LivePerson would help “chart the company’s course in addressing the growing demand that accelerates brands’ ongoing structural shift to conversational commerce.”
STAR/File

Globe’s Cu joins board of Nasdaq listed tech firm

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 28, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. president and chief executive officer Ernest Cu has joined the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed technology company LivePerson Inc.

Globe, in a stock exchange filing, said Cu’s membership in the board of LivePerson would help “chart the company’s course in addressing the growing demand that accelerates brands’ ongoing structural shift to conversational commerce.”

Cu joined LivePerson’s board of directors effective yesterday.

Globe assured that Cu would continue to diligently and efficiently perform his duties and responsibilities in all the boards he serves.

LivePerson is a global leader in conversational AI and is listed on the Nasdaq.

Based on its website, the company has 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial and The Home Depot.

Cu joined Globe in October 2008 as deputy CEO and was officially appointed as the Ayala-led telco’s president and CEO in April 2009.

Globe is working to deliver first world internet services in the country through its continued investment and expansion.

The telco is allocating a capex investment of P70 billion this year which will be used to build approximately 2,000 new cell sites and roll out of over one million fiber to the home lines.

Last year, Globe was able to build close to 1,300 cell sites, 18 percent higher than 2019 despite challenges brought about by the pandemic.

It was also able to upgrade over 11,500 sites with 4G/LTE, resulting in improved network experience.

In the first quarter, Globe said it has already built 318 new cell sites and installed over 287,000 high-speed lines.

