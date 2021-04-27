#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Senators clash with Duterte's economic team over pork
Tuesday's clash mainly focused on President Duterte's Executive Order 128 that did not only increased minimum allowable pork imports, but also cut the tariffs for those products as well as those shipped in excess of that.
Boy Santos, file

Senators clash with Duterte's economic team over pork

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senators and the executive department faced off on Tuesday in a showdown over President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to cut pork tariffs and increase imports as each side sought to strike an elusive compromise.

For the first time, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III led the executive branch’s contingent to the upper chamber whose members made known their disgust over the president’s snub of their appeal not to let more pork imports in at cheaper rates for fears they will overwhelm an already struggling industry.

Senators already passed a resolution revoking Executive Order No. 128, but without their House counterparts doing the same, they cannot override the president's EO. They can still do that though as soon as Congress returns to session next month, and Tuesday's hearing was meant to set the way forward.

Legislators basically grilled the economic managers on two things: first, whether it was sensible for EO 128 to jack up pork imports to over 400,000 metric tons from just 54,210 MT originally, and do it while also substantially lowering their tariffs to 5-15% from 30-40%.

In almost all cases, Dominguez justified the move as a response to an “emergency” emanating from tight meat supplies that have threatened to compound pandemic hardships of consumers through expensive prices. Indeed, as official data would show, inflation averaged 4.5% as of March, and 1.4 percentage point of that was contributed by meat alone.

“When the prices rise on the period of 4 months, that is an emergency. If you want to solve the problem quickly, you have to encourage the importation of the material that’s short and in this case it’s pork,” the finance chief said.

But Senator Cynthia Villar, chair of the agriculture committee, was unconvinced, saying that if the goal was to lower retail prices, lifting import blockages would have been enough even without tariff reduction.

Of rice and pork

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon agreed, citing as an example the rice tarifficaton law enacted in 2018 that Dominguez himself said maintained high tariffs of as much as 50% for imported rice, while allowing more shipments in.

"In the RTL, the tariff was maintained. Shouldn’t the same circumstance apply to pork?” Drilon asked. Dominguez, in response, said that unlike rice at the time, pork is battling a sickness, the African swine fever, that has cut supplies tremendously.

This led to a question from the body on how capable the agriculture department in ensuring that in opening up the import gates, no infected pork will get in. Agriculture officials were initially hesitant to commit, before getting prodded by Senator Ralph Recto.

Recto, himself a former socioeconomic planning secretary, also butted heads with Dominguez as to P13 billion in revenue losses from lower pork tariffs, which the finance chief said is a small price to pay to alleviate consumers problems with inflation. And then Recto went on to ask why the hefty increase in pork import level.

Dominguez responded: “Nobody is forcing people to import 400,000 MT and that is just the gate. If there is no demand as they claimed, the pork will not come in. Believe me.” But Recto disagreed. “But that’s an incentive, Mr. Secretary. You are essentially giving people the incentive to import.” 

Keeping an open mind

Data discrepancies in pork supply between the industry and the government were also tackled at the hearing. Initially, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua tried to defend the government’s own tally by saying it’s the “official” data from state statisticians, but Senate President Vicente Sotto III was not satisfied.

“The problem is those doing the data are just sitting behind the table without looking into what is happening on the ground,” Sotto said.

Currently, Customs Commissioner Leonardo Guerrero said his agency had already started charging lower tariffs under EO 128, but Agriculture chief William Dar said the current minimum access volume is still being observed, awaiting further orders from the Palace.

For Dominguez, who heads Duterte’s economic team, what the government is only asking is from legislators is to give their chosen importation policy more time to see if they work.

“My mind is open. We always make judgements based on evidence,” he said. “We are asking for time to see this thing work and if it doesn't work, I am not one who is married to this idea and if there are better ideas out there I am open to that.”

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMC to issue P50 billion bonds
SMC to issue P50 billion bonds
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, is looking to issue P50 billion in fixed rate bonds over the...
Business
fbfb
San Miguel eyes bus rapid transit in Skyway Stage 3
San Miguel eyes bus rapid transit in Skyway Stage 3
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is planning to put up a bus rapid transit (BRT) system in its newly opened elevated expressway...
Business
fbfb
Oh Israel!
By Boo Chanco | April 26, 2021 - 12:00am
The first light at the end of this COVID tunnel is coming from Israel. According to The Washington Post, Israel is now partying like it’s 2019.
Business
fbfb
RED Fiber now ‘Broadband of Choices’
April 27, 2021 - 12:00am
In response to the overwhelming need of Filipinos for better internet service, Radius Telecoms, a 100 percent subsidiary of Meralco, is launching its latest fiber broadband service, RED Fiber, the broadband that...
Business
fbfb
Philippine recovery loses momentum &ndash; think tank
Philippine recovery loses momentum – think tank
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Philippines has lost momentum in recovering from the pandemic due to the reimposition of movement restrictions and must...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government mulls return to power sector to boost reserves
Government mulls return to power sector to boost reserves
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 hour ago
The plan, which is still in its early stages, would have the state “build the plant, operate it as a reserve, and privatize...
Business
fbfb
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Government revenues resumed their collapse in March, while spending sustained a recent pick-up.
Business
fbfb
Facebook, Spotify team up to allow in-app music listening
Facebook, Spotify team up to allow in-app music listening
10 hours ago
Facebook is expanding its partnership with Spotify to create a mechanism for listening to full songs within the social network,...
Business
fbfb
BSP: Expansionary monetary support still warranted
BSP: Expansionary monetary support still warranted
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
An expansionary monetary support remains warranted as the reimposition of strict mobility restrictions may impede the country’s...
Business
fbfb
Meralco to do better this year
Meralco to do better this year
By Danessa Rivera | 20 hours ago
Manila Electric Co. is optimistic it will perform better this year after it completed the acquisition of Global Business Power...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with