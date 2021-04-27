#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines, US continue to strengthen agricultural cooperation

Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - April 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the US are strengthening their agricultural ties, focusing on food systems transformation through resilient and climate-smart production systems.

“With your leadership, we hope to further strengthen collaborative efforts between the Philippines and United States on agricultural trade, technical cooperation, and other partnership opportunities,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a letter to recently appointed US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Thomas Vilsack.

Dar cited the essential role agricultural innovation plays in increasing yield and productivity to ensure food security for growing populations and for the prosperity of farmers and fishers.

In response, Secretary Vilsack said the USDA is transforming America’s food system by focusing more on resilient local and regional food production and seeking fairer markets for producers while ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities.

“Our goal is to build new markets and streams of income for US and Filipino farmers and producers by using climate-smart food and forestry practices. We are committed to making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural communities and creating equity across the department,” Vilsack said.

Under the Food for Progress Program, the USDA is supporting two ongoing projects in the Philippines, particularly the PhilCAFE and the B-Safe projects.

The PhilCAFE project is an investment in the coffee sector that leverages private and public capital to help put the National Coffee Roadmap into action, while the B-Safe Project aims to help improve the trade of safe, wholesome food and agricultural products through the provision of tools and information needed to help the Philippine government implement evidence-based risk analysis.

