#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

DTI backs bill taxing digital transactions

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is pushing for the passage of bills such as the Internet Transactions Act and Digital Taxation Act to promote the digital economy.

Speaking at the Sulong Pilipinas 2021 Pre-State of the Nation Address Forum yesterday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez called on Congress to enact important pending bills such as the Internet Transactions Act, Digital Taxation or Value-Added Tax on Digital Transactions, and the National 30 Year Infrastructure Program.

The proposed Internet Transactions Act seeks to create the Electronic Commerce Bureau under the DTI to regulate e-commerce transactions in the country.

Meanwhile, the bill on digital taxation aims to impose taxes on digital services.

The proposed National 30 Year Infrastructure Program Act seeks to provide a framework for the continuing development across government administrations of essential transport, energy, water resources, information and communications technology, social infrastructure systems and other basic overhead facilities in the country to achieve overall long term development.

“End in view is a digital Philippines characterized by available infrastructure, efficient governance and future ready workforce,” Lopez said.

He said the government has, so far, been implementing various initiatives on digitalization.

In the case of DTI, he said critical services have been put online, whether for a sole proprietor applying for business name registration or an importer needing an import commodity clearance, a manufacturer seeking approval for a Philippine Standard license or a contractor applying or renewing license.

He said the system upgrade through the DTI Business Name Registration System launched in 2019 in particular, has made it possible for applicants to register their business names online, and obtain their business name certificate in eight minutes.

DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
Aboitiz nearly quadruples earnings as pandemic shock dissipates
By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The conglomerate registered a net income of P7.6 billion from January to March this year, nearly quadruple last year’s...
Business
fbfb
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
Del Monte Philippines files for P44-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Food manufacturer Del Monte Philippines Inc. is reviving its plan to go public in a bid to raise over P44 billion despite...
Business
fbfb
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
CREATE costs turn deficit outlook bleak after March high
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Government revenues resumed their collapse in March, while spending sustained a recent pick-up.
Business
fbfb
Multiplier effect from infra? Lockdowns delayed them, says ADB
Multiplier effect from infra? Lockdowns delayed them, says ADB
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Any economic benefits from ongoing infrastructure projects will definitely be felt by Filipinos, but not anytime soon.
Business
fbfb
Is Jesus Christ a communist?
By Boo Chanco | April 28, 2021 - 12:00am
If we were now living in Biblical times and Jesus was delivering his sermons, there is a high probability that General Parlade and that woman spokesman of an anti-communist agency would red-tag the Son of God.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Longer validity of government permits, licenses sought
By Louella Desiderio | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
The Anti-Red Tape Authority is recommending the extension of the validity of government permits and licenses and the exemption of initial applications made through online facilities from payment of fees due to the...
Business
fbfb
Del Monte, AMAL prepare for IPOs
By Elijah Felice Rosales | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Food giant Del Monte Philippines Inc. has applied with the Securities and Exchange for an initial public offering of up to P44 billion worth of shares to pay for loans availed from local banks.
Business
fbfb
Vaccination: A concerted effort to save lives, livelihoods
By Joey Concepcion | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
Recently, I had interviews with Alvin Elchico, Doris Bigornia, and Sherrie Ann Torres on DZMM TeleRadyo, where we discussed the importance of vaccine education and about the recent efforts from the private sector...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 anxiety and cures
By Rey Gamboa | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
World attention has riveted to India and epidemiologists now project as many as 500,000 daily reported cases and a million dead from the novel coronavirus by August.
Business
fbfb
Revolution from the heart
By Iris Gonzales | April 29, 2021 - 12:00am
I went to see the Maginhawa Community Pantry one afternoon, but was surprised to see that the long queues were gone. Even the pantry itself was no longer there.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with