DTI backs bill taxing digital transactions

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is pushing for the passage of bills such as the Internet Transactions Act and Digital Taxation Act to promote the digital economy.

Speaking at the Sulong Pilipinas 2021 Pre-State of the Nation Address Forum yesterday, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez called on Congress to enact important pending bills such as the Internet Transactions Act, Digital Taxation or Value-Added Tax on Digital Transactions, and the National 30 Year Infrastructure Program.

The proposed Internet Transactions Act seeks to create the Electronic Commerce Bureau under the DTI to regulate e-commerce transactions in the country.

Meanwhile, the bill on digital taxation aims to impose taxes on digital services.

The proposed National 30 Year Infrastructure Program Act seeks to provide a framework for the continuing development across government administrations of essential transport, energy, water resources, information and communications technology, social infrastructure systems and other basic overhead facilities in the country to achieve overall long term development.

“End in view is a digital Philippines characterized by available infrastructure, efficient governance and future ready workforce,” Lopez said.

He said the government has, so far, been implementing various initiatives on digitalization.

In the case of DTI, he said critical services have been put online, whether for a sole proprietor applying for business name registration or an importer needing an import commodity clearance, a manufacturer seeking approval for a Philippine Standard license or a contractor applying or renewing license.

He said the system upgrade through the DTI Business Name Registration System launched in 2019 in particular, has made it possible for applicants to register their business names online, and obtain their business name certificate in eight minutes.