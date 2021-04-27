PCCI task force created to tackle education issues

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is convening the Education Task Force (ETF) tomorrow (April 28) to draw up recommendations to address issues in the country’s education system.

In a statement, PCCI president Benedicto Yujuico said the ETF would have its first organizational meeting to assess, review and evaluate the current state of the country’s education sector and provide solutions to improve and make it more competitive.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the challenges, gaps and deficiencies of our educational system. Now is the best time to sit down and seriously discuss these gaps and provide solutions to make the system at par with other countries,” he said.

Various surveys or reports have shown the gaps in the country’s education sector.

In the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which assessed the performance of 15-year old students, the Philippines ranked lowest in reading comprehension and second lowest in mathematics and science.

The Institute for Management Development’s World Talent Ranking report released last year also found that the Filipino workforce ranked 48th out of 63 economies evaluated.

The PCCI said the country is only allocating 3.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product to education, which is less than the United Nations’ standard of at least six percent.

With new competencies emerging in the workplace under Industry 4.0, the group said there is a need to equip learners with skills and tools to navigate the changing environment.

The ETF policy paper would provide the current state of education and propose recommendations using the quality improvement framework which will cover four major areas of development: Philippine qualification and learning outcomes, curriculum and instructions, competencies of teachers and educational leaders, and institutional and policy reforms.

The ETF will be composed of 12 recognized experts in their respective fields.

The PCCI will be represented by its human resources development cluster headed by chairman Alberto Fenix Jr. and co-chairpersons Emerson Atanacio, Carl Balita and Eduardo Ong.

Also part of the ETF are Association of Local Colleges and Universities president Rene Colocar, Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations executive director Joseph Noel Estrada, Don Bosco System president Onofre Inocencio Jr., former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority director general Irene Isaac, Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific secretary general Ricardo Pama, New Era University president Nilo Rosas, San Beda Alabang College of Law dean Ulpiano Sarmiento, and Philippine Normal University president Bert Tuga.

“PCCI understands that the current situation has been very challenging to the country’s educational system, learning institutions, teachers, learners and even their families. Therefore, we in the PCCI have sought the formulation of the ETF in order to help the country move forward by identifying gaps in the system that was made prevalent by the pandemic,” Yujuico said.