Monde Nissin to capitalize on meat alternatives market

MANILA, Philippines — Monde Nissin Corp., the IPO-bound foods giant, plans to capitalize on the fast growing meat alternatives market as it seeks to become a major global company.

The company obtained the green light from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to proceed with its P72.4 billion initial public offering on June 7.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used to expand the different segments of its business, its Asia-Pacific food and beverage in the Philippines, its crackers and baked goods business in the Philippines, and the alternative meat business.

“We combine the stability of our Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage business and the strong positions that our noodles, crackers and baked goods have in the Philippines with the exciting growth opportunities from Quorn, which is poised to build on its loyal customers and expand its reach and product offerings to compete and win in the rapidly growing global meat alternatives market,” Monde Nissin said in a statement.

“We are excited about the prospect of becoming a global public company and believe that Monde Nissin provides a compelling investment opportunity,” the company said.

Monde Nissin plans to issue about 3.6 billion primary shares and up to 540 million over-allotment option shares at a price of up to P17.50 per share.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures, redeem the Arran convertible note, and repay loans to commercial banks.

The offer period of Monde Nissin is scheduled from May 24 to 28 while the tentative listing date is on June 7.

PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon welcomed the planned capital raising activity of Monde Nissin.

“As a company responsible for several household brands in the food sector, Monde Nissin is certainly a welcome addition to our roster of listed companies. We are pleased that the company chose to raise capital and list in the PSE as investors have been looking forward to this IPO,” Monzon said.