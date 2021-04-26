#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Monde Nissin to capitalize on meat alternatives market

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 26, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Monde Nissin Corp., the IPO-bound foods giant, plans to capitalize on the fast growing meat alternatives market as it seeks to become a major global company.

The company obtained the green light from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to proceed with its P72.4 billion initial public offering on June 7.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used to expand the different segments of its business, its Asia-Pacific food and beverage in the Philippines, its crackers and baked goods business in the Philippines, and the alternative meat business.

“We combine the stability of our Asia-Pacific Food and Beverage business and the strong positions that our noodles, crackers and baked goods have in the Philippines with the exciting growth opportunities from Quorn, which is poised to build on its loyal customers and expand its reach and product offerings to compete and win in the rapidly growing global meat alternatives market,” Monde Nissin said in a statement.

“We are excited about the prospect of becoming a global public company and believe that Monde Nissin provides a compelling investment opportunity,” the company said.

Monde Nissin plans to issue about 3.6 billion primary shares and up to 540 million over-allotment option shares at a price of up to P17.50 per share.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund capital expenditures, redeem the Arran convertible note, and repay loans to commercial banks.

The offer period of Monde Nissin is scheduled from May 24 to 28 while the tentative listing date is on June 7.

PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon welcomed the planned capital raising activity of Monde Nissin.

“As a company responsible for several household brands in the food sector, Monde Nissin is certainly a welcome addition to our roster of listed companies. We are pleased that the company chose to raise capital and list in the PSE as investors have been looking forward to this IPO,” Monzon said.

MONDE NISSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Office vacancy rate highest in 12 years
Office vacancy rate highest in 12 years
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The shift to work-from-home setup and the exit of offshore gaming companies have worsened the office space vacancy rate in...
Business
fbfb
Banks see their bad debts 'a little above 5%' of loans in 2021
Banks see their bad debts 'a little above 5%' of loans in 2021
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
That means soured loans are yet to reach a peak even as they begin to accumulate this year.
Business
fbfb
Stocks down, PSE approves Monde Nissin&rsquo;s record IPO
Stocks down, PSE approves Monde Nissin’s record IPO
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell back to the 6,300 level, closing down 37.46 points or 0.58 percent to...
Business
fbfb
The company you keep
By Francis J. Kong | April 25, 2021 - 12:00am
People leaving your company? Partners breaking up?
Business
fbfb
Latest
Inflation to breach BSP target
Inflation to breach BSP target
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists of private banks expect inflation to breach the upper end of the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
DOF sees signs of economic recovery
DOF sees signs of economic recovery
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Recent improvements in merchandise trade and manufacturing conditions indicate the first signs of economic recovery although...
Business
fbfb
Stronger loan demand in Q2
Stronger loan demand in Q2
1 hour ago
Banks are expecting an improved demand for loans from enterprises, as well as households, in the current quarter on better...
Business
fbfb
BSP retains 9-year term limit for independent directors of banks
BSP retains 9-year term limit for independent directors of banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not bending the rules that limit the maximum term of independent directors in banks and...
Business
fbfb
Sluggish trading expected this week
Sluggish trading expected this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local stock market will remain lackluster this week as investors look for cues on whether to buy or wait for more ca...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with