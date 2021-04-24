#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

LRT-1 operator links up with DOST for rail tech

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has entered into a partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to improve mobility and transportation through a more efficient rail system.

Under the knowledge-sharing partnership on rail technology, LRMC and the DOST’s Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) have agreed to perform specific functions to sustain improvements in the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) system.

LRMC, the private operator of the LRT-1, will tap the expertise of the DOST-MIRDC in conducting structural repairs of specific light rail vehicles, as well as the local re-engineering and fabrication of spare parts that are already obsolete or difficult to source.

As the agency tasked to foster the advancement of metals, engineering, and allied industries in the country, the DOST-MIRDC is equipped with a wide range of capabilities that may be of further assistance in achieving more sustainable operations of the LRT-1.

“LRT-1 is a valuable mode of transportation for Filipinos in Metro Manila. We believe that with the expertise of our partners at DOST-MIRDC, we can continue enhancing the LRT-1 system to achieve our vision of becoming the commuter’s choice in transportation,” LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo said.

“Innovation and commitment to excellence are two of our company’s core values that allowed our management to implement best practices in public transport. Through this partnership, we hope to bring to the table our management expertise, as well as promote Filipino ingenuity by banking on the competence of our local talents,” Benipayo said.

LRMC, a consortium composed of MPIC’s Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., Ayala’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte Ltd., took over the operations and management of the rail system in 2015.

Since then, it has invested P11.6 billion for the rehabilitation, restoration and upgrade of the existing system.

LRMC said its partnership with DOST-MIRDC would bring the company to a new level of understanding in terms of various diagnostics equipment and technology that are not normally acquired by railway operators.

It will also provide the advantage of having an extended railway laboratory similar to other countries.

DOST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines marks stores safe to entice consumers to go out
Philippines marks stores safe to entice consumers to go out
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The government will begin giving "safety seal" to business establishments that religiously follow COVID-19 health standa...
Business
fbfb
Shooting themselves in the foot
By Boo Chanco | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
A country’s leader normally wants to unite the people, specially in a time of crisis like this pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Monde Nissin, set for record IPO, clears all listing hurdles
Monde Nissin, set for record IPO, clears all listing hurdles
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Including an overallotment option of 540 million common shares if there is robust demand, Nissin is set to rake...
Business
fbfb
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines &mdash; think tank
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines — think tank
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
A global think tank expects the Philippines to suffer the most from the pandemic in Asia-Pacific as its continued failure...
Business
fbfb
Banks see their bad debts 'a little above 5%' of loans in 2021
Banks see their bad debts 'a little above 5%' of loans in 2021
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
That means soured loans are yet to reach a peak even as they begin to accumulate this year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP on watch as Citi exits retail banking
BSP on watch as Citi exits retail banking
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is closely monitoring the planned exit of American banking giant Citigroup Inc. from the country’s...
Business
fbfb
Prudential Guarantee leads non-life sector anew in net premiums
April 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Prudential Guarantee and Assurance Inc. retained last year the highest ranking among non-life insurance companies in terms of net premiums written , based on quarterly reports on selected financial statistics submitted...
Business
fbfb
Your dailies
By Francis J. Kong | April 24, 2021 - 12:00am
A few years ago, I invited American podcast personality and book author Todd Henry to do an afternoon seminar with me.
Business
fbfb
The long wait
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 24, 2021 - 12:00am
After a very, very long wait, our coconut farmers have finally seen a glimmer of hope for a better future ahead with the passage into law of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act or Republic Act 11524...
Business
fbfb
Ayala sees economic revival by mid-2023
By Iris Gonzales | April 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, sees the economy going back to 2019 levels or prior to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic by mid-2023.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with