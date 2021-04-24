LRT-1 operator links up with DOST for rail tech

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has entered into a partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to improve mobility and transportation through a more efficient rail system.

Under the knowledge-sharing partnership on rail technology, LRMC and the DOST’s Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) have agreed to perform specific functions to sustain improvements in the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) system.

LRMC, the private operator of the LRT-1, will tap the expertise of the DOST-MIRDC in conducting structural repairs of specific light rail vehicles, as well as the local re-engineering and fabrication of spare parts that are already obsolete or difficult to source.

As the agency tasked to foster the advancement of metals, engineering, and allied industries in the country, the DOST-MIRDC is equipped with a wide range of capabilities that may be of further assistance in achieving more sustainable operations of the LRT-1.

“LRT-1 is a valuable mode of transportation for Filipinos in Metro Manila. We believe that with the expertise of our partners at DOST-MIRDC, we can continue enhancing the LRT-1 system to achieve our vision of becoming the commuter’s choice in transportation,” LRMC chief operating officer Enrico Benipayo said.

“Innovation and commitment to excellence are two of our company’s core values that allowed our management to implement best practices in public transport. Through this partnership, we hope to bring to the table our management expertise, as well as promote Filipino ingenuity by banking on the competence of our local talents,” Benipayo said.

LRMC, a consortium composed of MPIC’s Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp., Ayala’s AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp. and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte Ltd., took over the operations and management of the rail system in 2015.

Since then, it has invested P11.6 billion for the rehabilitation, restoration and upgrade of the existing system.

LRMC said its partnership with DOST-MIRDC would bring the company to a new level of understanding in terms of various diagnostics equipment and technology that are not normally acquired by railway operators.

It will also provide the advantage of having an extended railway laboratory similar to other countries.