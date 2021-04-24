#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Sugar output continues to decline
Based on preliminary figures from the SRA as of April 11, raw sugar production stood at 1.696 million metric tons (MT), 0.9 percent lower than the same period in the previous crop year.
STAR/ File

Sugar output continues to decline

Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local sugar production continued to decline in the second week of April albeit  at a slower pace, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Based on preliminary figures from the SRA as of April 11, raw sugar production stood at 1.696 million metric tons (MT), 0.9 percent lower than the same period in the previous crop year.

The decline, however, was at a slower pace compared to the 3.61 percent drop in production in the first week of April.

The sugar crop year starts every September and ends in August.

Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags for the current crop year reached 33.93 million, down from 34.23 million a year ago.

This brought the current raw sugar supply to 1.95 million MT, lower than the 1.96 million MT in the same period in the previous crop year.

The SRA recently adjusted its sugar production target for the current crop year to 2.1 million MT from its earlier target of 2.19 million MT.

It also terminated the seven percent export allocation to the US for the current crop year, which means 100 percent of the country’s sugar output for the year will go to the domestic market.

The SRA issued the amendment order due to the more severe than initially expected impact of the La Nina, which brought heavy rains in all sugar producing regions, even flooding several sugar cane fields in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay, EB Magalona, Victorias, Manapla and Cadiz.

Sugar stakeholders said the revised target was unlikely to be met due to the prolonged effects of La Niña.

Meanwhile, SRA data also showed that demand for raw sugar increased by 11.51 percent to 1.27 million MT.

The total sugarcanes milled also rose 7.95 percent to 20.14 million MT.

Refined sugar production declined by 13.68 percent to 531,458 MT.

The mill gate price of sugar increased by 16.19 percent to P1,659 per 50-kilo bag.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier said the country’s sugar production for the current crop year is projected at 2.1 million MT, down 4.5 percent from its initial production of 2.2 million MT. Production is seen  to remain flat at 2.1 million MT in the next crop year, which will start in September and end in August 2022.

“Factors limiting growth include the slow decline in sugarcane area and low farm productivity, particularly in areas outside Negros Island that pull down the national average,” the USDA said earlier. “While the industry aims to boost yields, results are not expected for two to three years when funds and implementation strategies are in place,” it said.

The USDA also cited climate as another major factor affecting production as drought or too much rain have an adverse effect on production.

SRA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines marks stores safe to entice consumers to go out
Philippines marks stores safe to entice consumers to go out
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The government will begin giving "safety seal" to business establishments that religiously follow COVID-19 health standa...
Business
fbfb
Shooting themselves in the foot
By Boo Chanco | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
A country’s leader normally wants to unite the people, specially in a time of crisis like this pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Monde Nissin, set for record IPO, clears all listing hurdles
Monde Nissin, set for record IPO, clears all listing hurdles
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Including an overallotment option of 540 million common shares if there is robust demand, Nissin is set to rake...
Business
fbfb
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines &mdash; think tank
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines — think tank
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
A global think tank expects the Philippines to suffer the most from the pandemic in Asia-Pacific as its continued failure...
Business
fbfb
Banks see their bad debts 'a little above 5%' of loans in 2021
Banks see their bad debts 'a little above 5%' of loans in 2021
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
That means soured loans are yet to reach a peak even as they begin to accumulate this year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Stocks down, PSE approves Monde Nissin&rsquo;s record IPO
Stocks down, PSE approves Monde Nissin’s record IPO
By Iris Gonzales | 36 minutes ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell back to the 6,300 level, closing down 37.46 points or 0.58 percent to...
Business
fbfb
Investment-grade credit rating stays
Investment-grade credit rating stays
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
Tokyo-based Rating and Investment Information Inc. (R&I) has affirmed the Philippines’ investment-grade credit rating...
Business
fbfb
ADB&rsquo;s first gender bonds raise $1.14 billion
ADB’s first gender bonds raise $1.14 billion
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 36 minutes ago
Asian Development Bank has raised $1.14 billion from its first gender bond issuance to support its gender equality programs...
Business
fbfb
Guidelines out for safety seal in establishments
Guidelines out for safety seal in establishments
By Louella Desiderio | 36 minutes ago
Government agencies have signed the implementing guidelines for the safety seal certification to assure the public of business...
Business
fbfb
BDO books 19% increase in Q1 profit
BDO books 19% increase in Q1 profit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 36 minutes ago
BDO Unibank Inc. recorded a 19 percent increase in net income to P10.4 billion in the first quarter despite the challenging...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with