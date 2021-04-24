Sugar output continues to decline

MANILA, Philippines — Local sugar production continued to decline in the second week of April albeit at a slower pace, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Based on preliminary figures from the SRA as of April 11, raw sugar production stood at 1.696 million metric tons (MT), 0.9 percent lower than the same period in the previous crop year.

The decline, however, was at a slower pace compared to the 3.61 percent drop in production in the first week of April.

The sugar crop year starts every September and ends in August.

Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags for the current crop year reached 33.93 million, down from 34.23 million a year ago.

This brought the current raw sugar supply to 1.95 million MT, lower than the 1.96 million MT in the same period in the previous crop year.

The SRA recently adjusted its sugar production target for the current crop year to 2.1 million MT from its earlier target of 2.19 million MT.

It also terminated the seven percent export allocation to the US for the current crop year, which means 100 percent of the country’s sugar output for the year will go to the domestic market.

The SRA issued the amendment order due to the more severe than initially expected impact of the La Nina, which brought heavy rains in all sugar producing regions, even flooding several sugar cane fields in Negros Occidental particularly in Silay, EB Magalona, Victorias, Manapla and Cadiz.



Sugar stakeholders said the revised target was unlikely to be met due to the prolonged effects of La Niña.



Meanwhile, SRA data also showed that demand for raw sugar increased by 11.51 percent to 1.27 million MT.



The total sugarcanes milled also rose 7.95 percent to 20.14 million MT.



Refined sugar production declined by 13.68 percent to 531,458 MT.

The mill gate price of sugar increased by 16.19 percent to P1,659 per 50-kilo bag.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) earlier said the country’s sugar production for the current crop year is projected at 2.1 million MT, down 4.5 percent from its initial production of 2.2 million MT. Production is seen to remain flat at 2.1 million MT in the next crop year, which will start in September and end in August 2022.

“Factors limiting growth include the slow decline in sugarcane area and low farm productivity, particularly in areas outside Negros Island that pull down the national average,” the USDA said earlier. “While the industry aims to boost yields, results are not expected for two to three years when funds and implementation strategies are in place,” it said.



The USDA also cited climate as another major factor affecting production as drought or too much rain have an adverse effect on production.