Banks further tighten lending standards

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - April 24, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Banks continued to tighten lending standards amid the industry’s reduced tolerance for risks due to a less favorable outlook and deterioration in the profile of borrowers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Dennis Lapid, director of the BSP’s Department of Economic Research, cited  results of the Q1 2021 Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey (SLOS) conducted from March 1 to April 8 that showed a net tightening of overall credit standards for both loans to enterprises and households in the first quarter based on the diffusion index.

Lapid said there was a net tightening of lending standards across all borrower firm sizes, specifically top corporations, large middle-market enterprises, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro enterprises.

He said the respondent banks attributed the reported tightening of overall credit standards largely to a deterioration in the profiles of borrowers, reduced tolerance for risk, and less favorable economic outlook, among other factors.

“Under specific credit standards, the net tightening of overall credit standards was reflected in reduced credit line sizes, stricter collateral requirements and loan covenants, and increased use of interest rate floors,” he said.

On the other hand, he said some form of easing was shown in terms of narrower loan margins and longer loan maturities.

For the second quarter, tighter standards are expected on the back of a more uncertain outlook on the economy along with deterioration in borrowers’ profiles and banks’ lower tolerance for risk.

Lapid said a net tightening of overall credit standards was also noted in household loans specifically for housing, auto as well as personal or salary loans.

“Respondent banks cited a more uncertain economic outlook, a deterioration in borrowers’ profile, and reduced tolerance for risk as the key factors that contributed to the overall tightening of credit standards for household loans,” he said.

The results also indicated respondent banks’ anticipation of net tighter overall credit standards for household loans due largely to less favorable economic outlook as well as expected deterioration in borrowers’ profile.

Despite the aggressive 200 basis points cuts in interest rates last year that brought the benchmark rate at an all-time low of two percent, loan disbursements by big banks slumped for the third straight month, contracting by 2.7 percent in February as demand for loans remains soft.

On the other hand, the gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio of Philippine banks increased for the second straight month to a new 11-year high of 4.08 percent in February as soured loans surged 79.8 percent to P431.27 billion.

