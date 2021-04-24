Home buying made easy via Ohmyhome platform

MANILA, Philippines — Newly launched property solutions platform Ohmyhome is making it easy, convenient and practical for aspiring homeowners to explore choices and complete the deal virtually.

By simply visiting the Ohmyhome website or downloading the Ohmyhome app, prospective buyers can look at raw land, condo dwellings or ready-for-occupancy (RFO) house-and-lot units and interact with a trusted real estate agent before sealing a purchase.

Interested homebuyers can initiate the housing transaction process thru the DIY option, which comes free. Both the platform’s app and website feature simple and intuitive interfaces, making it easy for customers of various ages to use.

For those who prefer professional assistance throughout the transaction process, Ohmyhome also offers the services of their highly trained agents. But whether customers avail of the DIY option or require agent assistance, Ohmyhome assures them of a fast, easy, and reliable housing journey.

Thus, top real estate developers have tied up with Ohmyhome, whose platform now features thousands of properties across major real estate brands. Ohmyhome differs from other local platforms by going the extra mile and extensively helping buyers narrow down the choices and find the property that best suits their budgets, home needs, and lifestyle preferences.

Through Ohmyhome, property seekers in Pampanga, for instance, can seek assistance in purchasing a unit in Bria Homes Magalang, a 29-hectare community located at Barangay Sto. Rosario in Magalang, Pampanga.

Because the real estate developer values affordability and quality, the prices of these stylish house-and-lot units range from P520,000 to P1.436 million, available through different flexible payment methods. Purchasing a unit in Bria Magalang will also entitle customers to the following perks: free move-in fee, loan charges, and water and electricity installation.

Bria Magalang features a variety of house models to choose from: rowhouse Elena (22-sqm floor area on a 36-sqm lot area), two-story townhouse Bettina (44-sqm floor area on a 36-sqm lot area), and single firewall Alecza (36-sqm floor area on an 81-sqm lot area).

All cozy and well-designed Bria units have one- to two-bedrooms, service area, dining area, living area, and toilet and bath. The Bettina and Alecza units have a carport.

Aside from a prime location near Mabalacat, Pampanga, and Concepcion, Tarlac, Bria Magalang also features recreational facilities for its residents such as a basketball court, a covered court, jogging path, playground, guard house, 24/7 CCTV coverage and a perimeter fence.