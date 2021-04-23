#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
nissin
In a notice published on Friday, the Philippine Stock Exchange announced it approved Nissin's listing application. The company's shares will be listed on the main board of the PSE on June 7.
Monde Nissin/Released

Monde Nissin, set for record IPO, clears all listing hurdles

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Food giant Monde Nissin Corp. is now all set for its mammoth initial public offering.

In a notice published on Friday, the Philippine Stock Exchange announced it approved Nissin's listing application. The company's shares will be listed on the main board of the PSE on June 7. Before this, the Securities and Exchange Commission gave its nod to the offer last April 20.

Based on filing documents, the company behind the hugely popular Lucky Me! instant noodles is seeking to initially sell 3.6 billion common shares at P17.50 each. Including an overallotment option of 540 million common shares if there is robust demand, Nissin is set to rake in P72.45 billion, in what would be the largest local maiden share sale in history.

At that level. the food manufacturer is set to beat the capital raised by Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., which holds the title of the biggest IPO that debuted at the exchange in 2013. 

Excluding expenses and other charges, Nissin is expected to raise P60.61 billion in net proceeds, which will be used for capital expenditures (P26.52 billion), redemption of a convertible note (P17.31 billion) and repayment of loans (P16.78 billion).

Nissin appeared to have survived the pandemic crunch having increased profits 21.3% year-on-year to P8 billion in 2020. Net sales, meanwhile, grew 3.8% on-year to P67.9 billion.

Nissin will be the second company to go public this year after businessman Edgar "Injap" Sia's DDMP REIT Inc.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IPO MONDE NISSIN CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shooting themselves in the foot
By Boo Chanco | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
A country’s leader normally wants to unite the people, specially in a time of crisis like this pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines &mdash; think tank
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines — think tank
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
A global think tank expects the Philippines to suffer the most from the pandemic in Asia-Pacific as its continued failure...
Business
fbfb
SM to open 3 new malls
By Iris Gonzales | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
SM Prime Holdings Inc. will open three new SM Supermalls this year as it continues to bet on the economy’s recovery following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
BPI eyes Citi&rsquo;s retail business
BPI eyes Citi’s retail business
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has expressed interest in the retail banking business of Citigroup Inc., a move that...
Business
fbfb
Competent leadership
By Roberto R. Romulo | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
In my column of April 4, I posed several questions which I believe will be hot button issues in the forthcoming presidential elections, namely corruption, peace and order, economic inclusion, foreign affairs particularly...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Stocks end lower as investors remain on the sidelines
Stocks end lower as investors remain on the sidelines
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Stocks closed lower for a second day yesterday, bucking the uptrend in most Asian markets, as pandemic and economic worries...
Business
fbfb
Sugar output seen flat next crop year
Sugar output seen flat next crop year
By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
The country’s raw sugar output is seen to stay flat in the coming crop year as low productivity remains an issue amid...
Business
fbfb
Government raises $2.53 billion from euro bond sale
Government raises $2.53 billion from euro bond sale
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
The government has raised $2.53 billion (2.1 billion euro) from the successful issuance of euro-denominated bonds in three...
Business
fbfb
Maynilad hopeful of new concession deal with govenment
By Catherine Talavera | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. hopes to finish negotiations on a new concession agreement as soon as possible to provide better service to its customers.
Business
fbfb
AIIB releases guide on project approvals
By Elijah Felice Rosales | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank released yesterday the framework that will guide investors on how the multilateral lender approves projects based on their environmental and social impact.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with