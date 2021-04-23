#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Philippines marks stores safe to entice consumers to go out
A staff member of a restaurant walks past mannequins wearing face masks and face shields displayed inside a restaurant, to simulate seating arrangements when restaurants will once again be allowed to cater to dine-in customers, in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Philippines marks stores safe to entice consumers to go out

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2021 - 3:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Struggling to bring people out of their homes and toward their nearly deserted malls, the Philippines came up with a fix to entice its consumers to go out, dine and shop: place stickers on stores to show they follow health guidelines.

For sure, the so-called “safety seal” is far from being a “COVID-19-free seal” but rather an assurance to customers that while shopping, businesses that host you are compliant with pandemic protocols including wearing of masks and face shields for employees, acrylic barriers in tables, distancing in seats and constant disinfection.

“What the safety seal does is those which has it, at least people are assured even without asking, and even just approaching the establishment, that the place is safe,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said in an online briefing.

The sticker shows a green check mark against a white backdrop over a purple sheet of paper. The following statement is also written over it: “We follow safety and health protocols against Covid-19.” 

That should assure customers that the store passed government inspections, and found observing health standards. Exempted from the rules are health facilities which already apply for separate clearances. Lopez said the seal, which is not mandatory but “encouraged”, would have to be visible at entrances.

Each seal will be valid for 6 months but may be revoked anytime when a business is found with violation. 

Whether or not the safety seal will be effective on bringing the people safely back outdoors remain to be seen. As it is, even without the government looking over their shoulders all the time, a big majority of 94.7% of establishments in Metro Manila were already found practicing health precautions to fight the deadly disease.

Apart from that, initial government mechanisms to get a good handle of the virus while keeping the economy open have largely failed. Foremost of which was contact tracing using the StaySafe app, which until recently, was owned by a private company. The government had finally acquired it, but issues on data privacy while using the app persists.

That said, the government has no choice but to bank on its legion of consumers to spend again and get the economy going. What’s at stake is something much bigger: a rebound from a record 9.5% gross domestic product slump last year to as much as 6.5-7.5% growth this year. This quarter’s performance already looks ugly, with new COVID-19 infections prompting the return to lockdown of Metro Manila and four nearby urban areas.

“There’s nothing new, we're just reinforcing compliance with safety health protocols,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said in the same briefing.

“This is a work in progress,” Año said. “This coming May we will see the outcome of our work.”

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shooting themselves in the foot
By Boo Chanco | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
A country’s leader normally wants to unite the people, specially in a time of crisis like this pandemic.
Business
fbfb
SM to open 3 new malls
By Iris Gonzales | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
SM Prime Holdings Inc. will open three new SM Supermalls this year as it continues to bet on the economy’s recovery following the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
BPI eyes Citi&rsquo;s retail business
BPI eyes Citi’s retail business
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has expressed interest in the retail banking business of Citigroup Inc., a move that...
Business
fbfb
Competent leadership
By Roberto R. Romulo | April 23, 2021 - 12:00am
In my column of April 4, I posed several questions which I believe will be hot button issues in the forthcoming presidential elections, namely corruption, peace and order, economic inclusion, foreign affairs particularly...
Business
fbfb
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Outgoing Bank of the Philippine Islands president and chief executive officer Cezar Consing is looking forward to spending...
Business
fbfb
Latest
The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?
The global economic response to climate change: what's the plan?
By Delphine Touitou | 5 hours ago
Here is a rundown of the latest in the global effort to fight climate change.
Business
fbfb
Lockdowns to impede recovery in H1
Lockdowns to impede recovery in H1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The reimposition of stricter mobility restrictions in the National Capital Region and adjacent provinces or NCR Plus amid...
Business
fbfb
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines &mdash; think tank
Lasting damage from pandemic greatest in Philippines — think tank
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
A global think tank expects the Philippines to suffer the most from the pandemic in Asia-Pacific as its continued failure...
Business
fbfb
Stocks end lower as investors remain on the sidelines
Stocks end lower as investors remain on the sidelines
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Stocks closed lower for a second day yesterday, bucking the uptrend in most Asian markets, as pandemic and economic worries...
Business
fbfb
Sugar output seen flat next crop year
Sugar output seen flat next crop year
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The country’s raw sugar output is seen to stay flat in the coming crop year as low productivity remains an issue amid...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with