#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Meralco
Concerns surrounding insufficient power supply in Luzon were valid since demand typically surges during the dry season as air conditioners run longer.
Boy Santos, file

Energy officials downplay Luzon power outage fears as demand has yet to peak

Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The energy department sought to downplay power outage concerns in Luzon, saying that demand has yet to peak even as the dry season is already pushing up consumption.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary Redentor Delola assured the public that power supply is sufficient until June. The "worst case scenario" for Luzon, Delola said, is if the main island would experience a yellow alert for two periods, which happens when operating reserves drop below the required 647 megawatts. 

“One of those was this week, we didn’t experience it,” he said.

Concerns surrounding insufficient power supply in Luzon were valid since demand typically surges during the dry season as air conditioners run longer. But while demand is expected to get an extra lift from people staying indoors due to retightened coronavirus lockdowns, that would likely be offset by lower consumption from business establishments that were either shuttered or forced to scale down operations.

So far, energy officials are not very much worried about it, saying the country has enough power reserves. At the onset of dry season, demand in Luzon hit 10,543 MW in March and the energy department believes demand in the island is unlikely to hit their projected peak load of 11,841 MW.

This, however, does not mean that the Luzon grid is safe from power interruptions. Currently, seven power plants are facing outages, five of which were forced to shutdown while the rest were were turned off as planned. These outages, in turn, translate to a 1900 MW output loss that could have been used by households and businesses.

But if power outages fears materialized, that would create a big problem for a government that is already criticized for its slow vaccination program. Should that happen, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said cold storage and healthcare facilities must be “protected” to keep the vaccines' potency.

For now, energy officials are hoping that heavy rainfall from La Niña weather phenomenon would temper power demand until June.

LUZON GRID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines borrows over P122 billion in largest euro bond sale
Philippines borrows over P122 billion in largest euro bond sale
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The Philippine government successfully raised €2.1 billion in new debt.
Business
fbfb
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
More family time, golf await retiring BPI chief
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Outgoing Bank of the Philippine Islands president and chief executive officer Cezar Consing is looking forward to spending...
Business
fbfb
Enrique Razon as the newest water tycoon
By Iris Gonzales | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Perhaps no other businessman in the country knows the murky waters of regulated businesses more than ports and casino tycoon Enrique “EKR” Razon.
Business
fbfb
Battle plan: All in on vaccination
By Joey Concepcion | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Since last year, when the pandemic struck the country hard, our first response – on top of mandating the use of face masks, face shields, and social distancing was a two-and-a-half-month lockdown.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN files $40 million lawsuit vs 40 pirate sites
ABS-CBN files $40 million lawsuit vs 40 pirate sites
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Media and entertainment giant ABS-CBN Corp. has filed a $40-million lawsuit in the US against 40 domains pirating ABS-CBN’s...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP wants changes to bank secrecy law certified urgent
BSP wants changes to bank secrecy law certified urgent
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will ask Malacañang to certify the proposed amendments to the bank secrecy law as urgent,...
Business
fbfb
Stocks track decline in US markets
Stocks track decline in US markets
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Weak sentiment prevailed throughout the trading session yesterday, dragging the index down as investors shifted focus on the...
Business
fbfb
Monde Nissin schedules record IPO, listing in May
By Iris Gonzales | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Snacks food giant Monde Nissin Corp. is targeting to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange on May 31 after a public offering set on May 17 to 21.
Business
fbfb
ALI bumps up capex to P88 billion
By Iris Gonzales | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Ayala Land Inc. plans to spend P88 billion this year, higher than the P63.7 billion earmarked in 2020.
Business
fbfb
High inflation and cheap adequate food on the table
By Rey Gamboa | April 22, 2021 - 12:00am
Oil is back from negative territory. As mass vaccinations roll out in the US and Europe, and with China’s economy surging ahead on an 18.3 percent growth during the first quarter of the year, crude oil prices...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with