#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Late buying pushes index to 6,500 level
The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 40.66 points or 0.62 percent higher to its intra-day high of 6,500.42.
STAR/File

Late buying pushes index to 6,500 level

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices snapped a two-day losing streak as investors went on a bargain buying spree at the last minute, traders said.

The 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed 40.66 points or 0.62 percent higher to its intra-day high of 6,500.42.

Likewise, the broader All Shares gauge rose 19.81 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 3,988.83.

All sectors ended in positive territory as well, with mining and oil leading the gains.

Traders said several mining issues continued to advance as investors speculate potential developments after the Duterte administration lifted the nine-year moratorium on new mining contracts.

Total value turnover, meanwhile, reached P5.515 billion. Market breadth was positive, 106 to 84, while 56 issues were unchanged.

“The market is in equilibrium as buyers and sellers have balanced each other out. Optimism on the economy’s recovery and inoculation progress was canceled out by soaring new COVID-19 cases and tighter restrictions. The market’s movement is similar to what we saw back in September to October of last year, right before it took off,” said Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities.

A potential market catalyst in the coming days is the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of Monde Nissin Corp.’s record P72.45-billion initial public offering, he added.

Around Asia, stock markets were mixed yesterday after Wall Street was pulled lower by tech stock declines.

Investor optimism has been boosted by higher corporate profits, US hiring and consumer confidence. Still, traders are uneasy about a rise in inflation and interest rates and renewed coronavirus infections that prompted some governments to reimpose anti-disease controls.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Privacy watchdog, lawyers call out PNP for community pantry profiling
Privacy watchdog, lawyers call out PNP for community pantry profiling
By Xave Gregorio | 12 hours ago
Organizers are not obliged to give out their personal information, a lawyer said.
Business
fbfb
SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO
SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Corporate regulators cleared the planned stock market debut of food manufacturer Monde Nissin Corp., paving the way for...
Business
fbfb
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
Tan brothers lead Tanduay&rsquo;s overseas expansion
Tan brothers lead Tanduay’s overseas expansion
1 day ago
Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III and executive vice president Kyle Tan are leading Tanduay’s aggressive expansion...
Business
fbfb
Headless chicken
By Boo Chanco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Ramon Tulfo’s comment must have hurt. He said the government is now steering the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”
Business
fbfb
Latest
Too big to fail banks told to prepare recovery plans
Too big to fail banks told to prepare recovery plans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 47 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed too big to fail banks to submit concrete and reasonable recovery plans in case...
Business
fbfb
P83.3 billion in wages lost during quarantine
P83.3 billion in wages lost during quarantine
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 47 minutes ago
Forgone wages during the month-long quarantine restriction are expected to reach P83.3 billion as the government continues...
Business
fbfb
SM Prime elects Tetangco, Berberabe as independent directors
SM Prime elects Tetangco, Berberabe as independent directors
By Iris Gonzales | 47 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the real estate arm of the Sy Group, elected three new independent directors led by former Bangko...
Business
fbfb
Imported vehicle sales nearly double in March
Imported vehicle sales nearly double in March
By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
Sales of vehicle importers nearly doubled in March, with all segments posting year-on-year growth, although this was mainly...
Business
fbfb
MSBs have high risk exposure to money laundering
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Money service businesses, including remittance agents, foreign exchange dealers, electronic money issuers and pawnshops, have medium high risk exposure to money laundering and terrorism financing as suspicious transactions...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with