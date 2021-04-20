#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
monde nissin
The company behind the hugely popular Lucky Me! instant noodles will initially sell 3.6 billion common shares at an offer price of P17.50 each, filing documents released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed.
Bworldonline/file

SEC clears Monde Nissin's record P72.45-billion IPO

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Corporate regulators cleared the planned stock market debut of food manufacturer Monde Nissin Corp., paving the way for the largest maiden share sale in the country's history.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it approved the historic P72.45-billion IPO by Nissin. The mega offer will run from May 17 to 21 while the listing date was set on May 31.

The company behind the hugely popular Lucky Me! instant noodles is planning to initially sell 3.6 billion common shares at P17.50 each, which may be bumped up by another 540 million common shares if there's robust demand for the offer.

Excluding expenses and other charges, Nissin is expected to rake in P60.61 billion in net proceeds, which will be used for capital expenditures (P26.52 billion), redemption of a convertible note (P17.31 billion) and repayment of loans (P16.78 billion).

As it is, the Nissin IPO, including overallotments, is so massive it beats the combined capital raised in all IPOs seen over the past 2 years.  The company is set to beat capital raised by Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., which holds the title of the biggest IPO when it debuted in the Philippine Stock Exchange in 2013. 

Nissin will be second company to go public this year, following DDMP REIT Inc. The timing of listing comes at a time local firms had been tapping the financial markets to raise cash following lockdowns that crippled their operations and tarnished their balance sheets. 

However, Nissin appeared to have survived the pandemic crunch having increased profits 21.3% year-on-year to P8 billion in 2020. Net sales, meanwhile, grew 3.8% on-year to P67.9 billion.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IPO MONDE NISSIN CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tan brothers lead Tanduay&rsquo;s overseas expansion
Tan brothers lead Tanduay’s overseas expansion
18 hours ago
Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III and executive vice president Kyle Tan are leading Tanduay’s aggressive expansion...
Business
fbfb
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
Headless chicken
By Boo Chanco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Ramon Tulfo’s comment must have hurt. He said the government is now steering the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”
Business
fbfb
Globe, Dito interconnect for mobile calls, SMS
Globe, Dito interconnect for mobile calls, SMS
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. and Dito Telecommunity are now interconnected for mobile calls and SMS, while the interconnection of fixed...
Business
fbfb
A reader’s take on hog import relaxation
By Rey Gamboa | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Public interest must be served by providing adequate supply of basic needs, like food at affordable cost even if it means importing.
Business
fbfb
Latest
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
Sponsored
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
By Euden Valdez | 8 hours ago
Get to know two local enterprises that are making positive impact on their communities and the environment.
Business
fbfb
Full award at T-bill auction
Full award at T-bill auction
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
The government awarded in full P25 billion worth of Treasury bills, even as rates rose slightly for debt papers with shorter...
Business
fbfb
Lackluster trading brings down stocks
Lackluster trading brings down stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The local stock market opened the week in a somber mood due to the lack of positive catalysts, prompting fund managers to...
Business
fbfb
BOI-approved investments up 66% to P138 billion in Q1
By Louella Desiderio | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Total projects approved by the Board of Investments rose 66 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, a top trade official said.
Business
fbfb
Busy season during a pandemic 2: The sequel
By Angelique G. Blando | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s just been a few days after April 15, which is generally the deadline in the filing Annual Income Tax Returns with the Bureau of Internal Revenue.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with