#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Just like carmakers, importers reverse to sales loss in March
Fewer motorists are seen plying the stretch of EDSA in Quezon City as the stricter implementation of the general community quarantine status of Metro Manila and nearby provinces takes effect on Monday midnight, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Just like carmakers, importers reverse to sales loss in March

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — A still anemic consumer sentiment continued to weigh on sales of imported cars in March, a glaring sign that an expected economic pick-up last quarter likely did not materialize with the return of lockdowns in Metro Manila.

What's new

A total of 5,193 imported cars were sold in March, down 4% on a month-on-month basis, the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. (AVID), an industry group, reported on Tuesday. That reversed a fragile monthly rebound of 3% in February.

Compared to year-ago level, sales jumped 95% but mainly due to a low-base effect. This essentially means that because of last year’s slump when lockdowns were first enforced, even a small uptick would translate to stronger year-on-year reading that hardly reflects a convincing rebound.

For the entire first quarter, sales rose 9% year-on-year to 15,857 units.

Why this matters

Vehicle sales are often used as barometer of economic health. Durable goods like vehicles when purchased contribute highly to consumption, which represent 70% of annual gross domestic product. 

Although movement restrictions have eased since June last year, a full turnaround is yet to happen for the auto industry. Elevated joblessness that trimmed people's incomes have hurt demand, while higher tariffs on imported cars imposed beginning last January added to the burden.

Even car manufacturers, which now import most of their vehicles to save on costs, are struggling to recover, with their March sales reported last week sliding 27.1% on-year. On average, around 70% of cars sold in the Philippines are already imported from countries like Thailand and Japan.

By the figures

  • Passenger cars sold in March reached 1,372, down 10% from the preceding month but up 34% year-on-year. In the first 3 months, this kind of cars sold 4,241 units, a 7% decline from a year ago.
     
  • Sales of light commercial vehicles inched down 1% month-on-month to 3,676 units, which were more than double last year, still because of low base distortions. This segment closed the first quarter with 11,198 units sold, growing 13% annually.
     
  • Commercial vehicles sold in March inched down 6% from February to 145 units but was way above the 6 units sold in March last year when lockdowns were just getting enforced, figures showed. For the entire quarter, 418 imported commercial vehicles were sold, up 9% on-year.

What the industry says

In a statement, AVID President Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said: “The slow uptick of PC (passenger cars) is a result of continued low consumer confidence. But let us not discount the commendable performances of LCV and CV, and the hardworking teams that drive them. We see these two segments as our industry’s lifesavers as they lend indispensable support to the country’s revitalized infrastructure development programs.”

IMPORTED CAR SALES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
Tan brothers lead Tanduay&rsquo;s overseas expansion
Tan brothers lead Tanduay’s overseas expansion
10 hours ago
Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III and executive vice president Kyle Tan are leading Tanduay’s aggressive expansion...
Business
fbfb
Headless chicken
By Boo Chanco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Ramon Tulfo’s comment must have hurt. He said the government is now steering the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”
Business
fbfb
AC Energy sets sights on solar, wind projects
AC Energy sets sights on solar, wind projects
By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
AC Energy Corp. is setting its sights on solar and wind projects, coupled with battery storage, to scale up its renewable...
Business
fbfb
Globe, Dito interconnect for mobile calls, SMS
Globe, Dito interconnect for mobile calls, SMS
By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. and Dito Telecommunity are now interconnected for mobile calls and SMS, while the interconnection of fixed...
Business
fbfb
Latest
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
Sponsored
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
By Euden Valdez | 19 minutes ago
Get to know two local enterprises that are making positive impact on their communities and the environment.
Business
fbfb
Philippine recovery threatened by COVID-19 surge
Philippine recovery threatened by COVID-19 surge
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Philippines is likely to achieve herd immunity only in 2023 as the resurgence of COVID-19 infections over the past few...
Business
fbfb
Full award at T-bill auction
Full award at T-bill auction
By Czeriza Valencia | 10 hours ago
The government awarded in full P25 billion worth of Treasury bills, even as rates rose slightly for debt papers with shorter...
Business
fbfb
Lackluster trading brings down stocks
Lackluster trading brings down stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
The local stock market opened the week in a somber mood due to the lack of positive catalysts, prompting fund managers to...
Business
fbfb
BOI-approved investments up 66% to P138 billion in Q1
By Louella Desiderio | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Total projects approved by the Board of Investments rose 66 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, a top trade official said.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with