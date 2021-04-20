#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Lackluster trading brings down stocks
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 35.05 points or 0.54 percent lower to 6,459.76 while the broader All Shares index slipped 12.49 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 3,969.02.
STAR/File

Lackluster trading brings down stocks

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock market opened the week in a somber mood due to the lack of positive catalysts, prompting fund managers to park their funds in Wall Street as US stocks continue to break record highs.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed 35.05 points or 0.54 percent lower to 6,459.76 while the broader All Shares index slipped 12.49 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 3,969.02.

Declining stocks greatly outnumbered advancers, 119 to 81, while 47 issues were unchanged.

“Weakness continued to persist as the country’s COVID-19 situation keeps worsening despite vaccine availability. Net foreign selling persisted for the 12th straight session with P511 million, excluding block sales, while value turnover was P4.5 billion,” AB Capital Securities said in a market commentary.

“Philippine shares closed in the red as investors continued to pile up stock in the US following the country’s strong earnings from the blue chips and sound economic data, supporting economic recovery,” Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the market has been in consolidation mode and confined in the range of 6,400 to 6,600 levels for more than a month already.

For COL Financial chief technical analyst Juanis Barredo, the index still needs to show more rebound action if it wishes to pull out of its pressing corrective wave.

“US markets have been on a tear lately, reaching record highs on the back of their mass vaccination program and this offers us a trail as to the potential direction of our stock market – that is, until we see a similar program happening on the ground and COVID-19 cases have started to subside, the PSEi will likely continue to move without conviction and just proceed within a range,” he said.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Headless chicken
By Boo Chanco | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
Ramon Tulfo’s comment must have hurt. He said the government is now steering the country like a “headless chicken” that is “running without direction.”
Business
fbfb
Mining boost
By Wilson Sy | April 19, 2021 - 12:00am
In a bold move last week, President Duterte signed Executive Order 130 to officially lift the moratorium on new mining projects.
Business
fbfb
Cebu Pacific completes raising $500-M recovery fund
Cebu Pacific completes raising $500-M recovery fund
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 hours ago
The first $250 million came from a stocks rights offer last March. Another $250 million were raised from private investo...
Business
fbfb
Hospitalized for COVID-19, tycoon Lucio Tan in 'stable condition'
Hospitalized for COVID-19, tycoon Lucio Tan in 'stable condition'
1 day ago
Billionaire Lucio Tan was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, her daughter confirmed after rumors swirled...
Business
fbfb
Petron allots P11 billion capex this year
Petron allots P11 billion capex this year
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Petron Corp. has set its capital budget this year at P11.05 billion to continue expanding its retail network and improve operations...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippine recovery threatened by COVID-19 surge
Philippine recovery threatened by COVID-19 surge
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is likely to achieve herd immunity only in 2023 as the resurgence of COVID-19 infections over the past few...
Business
fbfb
Full award at T-bill auction
Full award at T-bill auction
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The government awarded in full P25 billion worth of Treasury bills, even as rates rose slightly for debt papers with shorter...
Business
fbfb
Tan brothers lead Tanduay&rsquo;s overseas expansion
Tan brothers lead Tanduay’s overseas expansion
1 hour ago
Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III and executive vice president Kyle Tan are leading Tanduay’s aggressive expansion...
Business
fbfb
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
Razon to convert Manila Water into global water giant
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. is expected to transform Manila Water Co. into a global water giant.
Business
fbfb
BOI-approved investments up 66% to P138 billion in Q1
By Louella Desiderio | April 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Total projects approved by the Board of Investments rose 66 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, a top trade official said.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with