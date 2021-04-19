#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

FGen taps Jacobs to build Batangas LNG

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - April 19, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has chosen Dallas-based Jacobs to build its interim liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Batangas.

In a company statement, Jacobs said it signed an owner’s engineer contract with FGEN LNG Corp. for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the interim offshore terminal project within the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City.

The interim LNG terminal project involves the modification of an existing liquid fuel jetty to accommodate a floating storage regasification unit, as well as LNG carriers for the receipt, storage and delivery of a safe, reliable and competitive supply of LNG to the Philippines.

As owner’s engineer, Jacobs will undertake design review, project management and supervision of the construction of the project.

The contract includes modifications to the jetty head, berthing and mooring facilities; a trestle bridge with high-pressure gas pipeline and utilities; and a jetty monitoring building and control room.

“Jacobs’ extensive track record of providing Owner’s Engineer services across many diverse and challenging infrastructure projects and their particular experience in LNG projects were major considerations in our decision to award the Owner’s Engineer role to them,” FGEN LNG chief executive vice president and chief commercial officer Jon Russell said.

“We are confident that they will provide valuable support to FGEN LNG in the execution of this project of national significance,” he said.

FGEN LNG’s project will play a critical role in opening LNG imports to the Philippines as it transitions to cleaner energy sources.

The modified terminal will help meet the power demands of 4.5 million homes by supplying LNG to existing gas-fired power plants, which in 2019 were responsible for delivering 13,876 GWh into the Luzon grid.

LNG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ramon Ang: No endorsement of potential Pacquiao presidential run
Ramon Ang: No endorsement of potential Pacquiao presidential run
11 hours ago
"I was told that some people believe that I am endorsing Manny Pacquiao's candidacy. That is certainly not the case," Ang...
Business
fbfb
Hospitalized for COVID-19, tycoon Lucio Tan in 'stable condition'
Hospitalized for COVID-19, tycoon Lucio Tan in 'stable condition'
17 hours ago
Billionaire Lucio Tan was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, her daughter confirmed after rumors swirled...
Business
fbfb
POGOs vacate over 400K sqm of office space
POGOs vacate over 400K sqm of office space
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine offshore gaming operations industry has vacated nearly 400,000 square meters in office space, and property...
Business
fbfb
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Third major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity has extended its service coverage into Luzon following its commercial...
Business
fbfb
Restoration of confidence crucial to economic recovery &ndash; Metrobank
Restoration of confidence crucial to economic recovery – Metrobank
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The restoration of consumer confidence is crucial to get the country back on its feet from the pandemic-induced recession,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Monetary policy to remain accommodative
Monetary policy to remain accommodative
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The generous monetary support unleashed by central banks around the world, including the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, is expected...
Business
fbfb
Budget utilization moderate in Q1
Budget utilization moderate in Q1
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Budget utilization by government agencies eased in the first quarter, according to the Department of Budget and Manageme...
Business
fbfb
Market seen trading sideways
Market seen trading sideways
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local market will continue to trade sideways with a negative bias this week as investors continue to look for catalysts...
Business
fbfb
Petron allots P11 billion capex this year
Petron allots P11 billion capex this year
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp. has set its capital budget this year at P11.05 billion to continue expanding its retail network and improve operations...
Business
fbfb
Hog raisers seek dialogue with Malaca&ntilde;ang
Hog raisers seek dialogue with Malacañang
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
A senator is urging President Duterte to hear the pleas of local hog raisers by holding dialogues with leaders of concerned...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with