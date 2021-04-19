FGen taps Jacobs to build Batangas LNG

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has chosen Dallas-based Jacobs to build its interim liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Batangas.

In a company statement, Jacobs said it signed an owner’s engineer contract with FGEN LNG Corp. for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the interim offshore terminal project within the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City.

The interim LNG terminal project involves the modification of an existing liquid fuel jetty to accommodate a floating storage regasification unit, as well as LNG carriers for the receipt, storage and delivery of a safe, reliable and competitive supply of LNG to the Philippines.

As owner’s engineer, Jacobs will undertake design review, project management and supervision of the construction of the project.

The contract includes modifications to the jetty head, berthing and mooring facilities; a trestle bridge with high-pressure gas pipeline and utilities; and a jetty monitoring building and control room.

“Jacobs’ extensive track record of providing Owner’s Engineer services across many diverse and challenging infrastructure projects and their particular experience in LNG projects were major considerations in our decision to award the Owner’s Engineer role to them,” FGEN LNG chief executive vice president and chief commercial officer Jon Russell said.

“We are confident that they will provide valuable support to FGEN LNG in the execution of this project of national significance,” he said.

FGEN LNG’s project will play a critical role in opening LNG imports to the Philippines as it transitions to cleaner energy sources.

The modified terminal will help meet the power demands of 4.5 million homes by supplying LNG to existing gas-fired power plants, which in 2019 were responsible for delivering 13,876 GWh into the Luzon grid.