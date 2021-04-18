#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Ramon Ang: No endorsement of potential Pacquiao presidential run
Ramon S. Ang
STAR/File

Ramon Ang: No endorsement of potential Pacquiao presidential run

(Philstar.com) - April 18, 2021 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ramon Ang is not endorsing Sen. Manny Pacquiao for a potential presidential run in 2022, the San Miguel Corp. CEO said in a statement Sunday.

Ang was reacting to a recommendation that he supposedly made in an online forum with journalists on April 8. He said he did not get a chance to answer when asked who he sees winning in the 2022 elections.

"I was told that some people believe that I am endorsing Manny Pacquiao's candidacy. That is certainly not the case," he said.

"Right now, it's still a wide open race. (Presidential ppokesperson) Harry Roque said that, in the event Davao Mayor Sara Duterte and Senator Bong Go do not run in 2022, President Duterte will choose among Mayor Isko Moreno, former Senator Bongbong Marcos, and Senator Manny Pacquiao," Ang said.

"I believe that the president's endorsement is still the key factor to victory, given his outstanding trust rating. As such, the situation can change dramatically, depending on Mayor Sara Duterte and Senator Bong Go's decision, coupled with the strength of President Duterte's endorsement," he also said.

READ: Sara on 2022: Still a no

The younger Duterte has repeatedly said she is not interested in running for president in 2022. 

The STAR reported in February that she also said she would not change her mind about running. The same report cited survey results from OCTA Research's Tugon ng Masa survey where 22% of 1,200 respondents preferred her among 16 potential canddiates for president.

She was followed by Sen. Grace Poe (13%), Manny Pacquiao (12%), former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (12%), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (11%) and Sen. Bong Go (6%).

READ: Duterte’s partymates want him to run for VP in 2022

BONG GO MANNY PACQUIAO’ RAMON ANG SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Change experiments
By Francis J. Kong | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
An old tale about a traditional brewery installing a new canning line to enable its beer products to enter the supermarket sector.
Business
fbfb
Phoenix continues phenomenal rise
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Businessman Dennis Uy’s Phoenix Petroleum seems to have had the last laugh.
Business
fbfb
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Third major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity has extended its service coverage into Luzon following its commercial...
Business
fbfb
Napocor to build 6 new RE-diesel hybrid plants
Napocor to build 6 new RE-diesel hybrid plants
By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
The National Power Corp. is looking to put up six renewable energy-diesel hybrid power plants under its RE program in off-grid...
Business
fbfb
Ripple8 names new managing partner
Ripple8 names new managing partner
14 hours ago
Integrated PR solutions agency Ripple8 recently announced the promotion of Michelle Ople to managing partner.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Hospitalized for COVID-19, tycoon Lucio Tan in 'stable condition'
Hospitalized for COVID-19, tycoon Lucio Tan in 'stable condition'
6 hours ago
Billionaire Lucio Tan was taken to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, her daughter confirmed after rumors swirled...
Business
fbfb
Restoration of confidence crucial to economic recovery &ndash; Metrobank
Restoration of confidence crucial to economic recovery – Metrobank
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
The restoration of consumer confidence is crucial to get the country back on its feet from the pandemic-induced recession,...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Taxing digital services still a long way to go&rsquo;
‘Taxing digital services still a long way to go’
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Capturing the digital economy into the country’s tax system will not be a walk in the park as several barriers have...
Business
fbfb
POGOs vacate over 400K sqm of office space
POGOs vacate over 400K sqm of office space
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
The Philippine offshore gaming operations industry has vacated nearly 400,000 square meters in office space, and property...
Business
fbfb
AirAsia tie-ups provide lift to domestic tourism
AirAsia tie-ups provide lift to domestic tourism
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
AirAsia Philippines continues to pursue partnerships with various hotels, restaurants and other industries in a bid to revive...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with