Ramon Ang: No endorsement of potential Pacquiao presidential run

MANILA, Philippines — Ramon Ang is not endorsing Sen. Manny Pacquiao for a potential presidential run in 2022, the San Miguel Corp. CEO said in a statement Sunday.

Ang was reacting to a recommendation that he supposedly made in an online forum with journalists on April 8. He said he did not get a chance to answer when asked who he sees winning in the 2022 elections.

"I was told that some people believe that I am endorsing Manny Pacquiao's candidacy. That is certainly not the case," he said.

"Right now, it's still a wide open race. (Presidential ppokesperson) Harry Roque said that, in the event Davao Mayor Sara Duterte and Senator Bong Go do not run in 2022, President Duterte will choose among Mayor Isko Moreno, former Senator Bongbong Marcos, and Senator Manny Pacquiao," Ang said.

"I believe that the president's endorsement is still the key factor to victory, given his outstanding trust rating. As such, the situation can change dramatically, depending on Mayor Sara Duterte and Senator Bong Go's decision, coupled with the strength of President Duterte's endorsement," he also said.

The younger Duterte has repeatedly said she is not interested in running for president in 2022.

The STAR reported in February that she also said she would not change her mind about running. The same report cited survey results from OCTA Research's Tugon ng Masa survey where 22% of 1,200 respondents preferred her among 16 potential canddiates for president.

She was followed by Sen. Grace Poe (13%), Manny Pacquiao (12%), former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (12%), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (11%) and Sen. Bong Go (6%).

