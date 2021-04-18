#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Government boosts low-cost housing in Mindanao

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is boosting housing projects in the southern part of the Philippines in a bid to provide underprivileged Filipinos with livable communities.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) recently inked a memorandum of agreement with three local government units in Mindanao for the development of socialized housing projects under the administration’s flagship Building Adequate, Livable, Affordable and Inclusive Filipino communities (BALAI) program.

The LGUs include Kidapawan City and M’lang in Cotabato, and Magsaysay in Davao del Sur.

BALAI aims to provide sustainable, resilient, and affordable housing units to Filipinos, especially the underprivileged.

“We want to continue providing decent and affordable housing and sustainable communities to underprivileged Filipinos in rural areas through a whole-of-nation approach and in close coordination with LGUs,” DHSUD Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said.

“By establishing an effective partnership with LGUs, we will be able to reach out and assist more Filipinos who wish to have a house of their own,” he said.

The agreements were meant to extend assistance to the LGUs for their BALAI-certified socialized housing programs using funds from the incentivized compliance of private developers to balanced housing.

For Kidapawan, the agreement is for the development of relocation sites in Ilomavis and Indangan following the 14 Cotabato earthquakes that struck the city in October 2019, three of which were above magnitude six.

For M’Lang, the MOA will benefit recipients of relocation projects in Lepaga and New Esperanza.

Meanwhile, five multi-purpose facilities located in various socialized relocation sites in the Magsaysay are now in the pipeline.

The agreements were the latest to be finalized by DHSUD following a similar accord with seven LGUs in Luzon last December.

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phoenix continues phenomenal rise
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
Businessman Dennis Uy’s Phoenix Petroleum seems to have had the last laugh.
Business
fbfb
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
1 day ago
Citigroup announced on Thursday it will exit 13 international consumer banking markets, including the Philippines, as it joined...
Business
fbfb
Citi exits retail banking in Philippines, 12 other markets
Citi exits retail banking in Philippines, 12 other markets
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in the Philippines and 12 other markets in Asia as well as Europe,...
Business
fbfb
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
For this year, the company admitted it is not out of the woods yet.
Business
fbfb
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Third major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity has extended its service coverage into Luzon following its commercial...
Business
fbfb
Latest
DTI launches online platform for MSMEs, IPs
By Louella Desiderio | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry has launched an online platform to help micro, small, and medium enterprises and indigenous people market artisanal products survive the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Napocor to build 6 new RE-diesel hybrid plants
Napocor to build 6 new RE-diesel hybrid plants
By Danessa Rivera | 56 minutes ago
The National Power Corp. is looking to put up six renewable energy-diesel hybrid power plants under its RE program in off-grid...
Business
fbfb
Melco Resorts receives international accreditation for responsible gaming
By Iris Gonzales | April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the casino company of tycoon Lawrence Ho, received the responsible gaming accreditation RG Check for its portfolio of casinos in Macau and the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
SM Investments joins top 50 global sustainability and climate leaders
April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
SM Investments Corp. has joined a business group of dedicated global sustainability champions through the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders campaign with a focus on responding to climate change.
Business
fbfb
Tech graduates in high demand in jobs market
April 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Demand for tech professionals and web developers has increased significantly amid the coronavirus pandemic, Makati-based IT school iAcademy said.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with