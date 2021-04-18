#VACCINEWATCHPH
Proptech guides first-time homebuyers

(The Philippine Star) - April 18, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ohmyhome, Singapore’s leading property technology firm, is offering first-time homebuyers in the Philippines its expertise in making the most out of their investments.

Since its launch in the Philippines in September last year, Ohmyhome’s innovative app and website solutions has provided an easier and more convenient home-buying experience for Filipino families.

It is Ohmyhome’s extensive experience as a property solution app in Singapore and Malaysia that puts it in the best position to share valuable insights before taking the big step toward owning a new home.

First, potential buyers should equip themselves with knowledge of property investment as purchasing a home can be a tricky and complicated process.

“More than closing deals and selling properties, Ohmyhome prioritizes the housing experience of the customer,” company co-founders Race and Rhonda Wong said. “Before any purchase, we ensure that our clients are equipped with all the details they need to make an informed decision.

“Fortunately, our DIY platform and services are able to relay technical information that potential homeowners will readily absorb and understand. Ohmyhome also gives its users a chance to look at properties for sale within their price range and preferred location, the potential appraisal of each property, and even the necessary renovations or hidden fees, if any.”

Having a stable and reliable source of income is also a must as purchasing a home requires financial preparedness.

In addition, wanting your own space and being prepared to take care of it should be every homeowner’s mantra. This is an upside, considering that telecommuting is the new work mode and the home has assumed other important functions.

Also, knowing what your family’s needs and wants is important. Location, property type, price range, number of rooms, parking space—these factors are either deal makers or deal-breakers.

Lastly, one needs to have the right tools to make the housing experience easy and simple. For instance, the Ohmyhome website and app has a friendly and intuitive user interface that helps buyers find the right property without too much hassle.

