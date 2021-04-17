#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
BTr launches Online Fidelity Bond System
Starting May 3, accountable public officials may submit their applications through the OFBS, a system developed by the BTr as part of its efforts to provide convenient service to the transacting public while minimizing face-to-face contact amid the pandemic.
STAR/ File

BTr launches Online Fidelity Bond System

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - April 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Applications for fidelity bonding for public officials acting as custodians of funds or properties will soon be easier with the launch of the Online Fidelity Bond System (OFBS),  the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said yesterday.

Starting May 3, accountable public officials may submit their applications through the OFBS, a system developed by the BTr as part of its efforts to provide convenient service to the transacting public while minimizing face-to-face contact amid the pandemic.

While the system is on its maiden launch, payments can still be done over-the-counter with authorized government depository banks and through the Link.Biz portal of the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The bureau said it has also streamlined its fidelity bonding process by reducing the number of steps and documentary requirements.

Details of the new guidelines will be outlined in a new circular to be issued on May 3.

A fidelity bond functions as an assurance to the public that accountable officers will perform their duties and responsibilities faithfully and according to law.

This accountability is bonded and insured in the Fidelity Fund consisting of bond premiums collected by the BTr from accountable public officers having custody of funds or properties.

The fund answers for defalcations, shortages and unrelieved accountabilities of the bonded officials.

Among those typically bonded are disbursing officers, cashiers, treasurers and supply officers.

“As a custodian of the government’s financial resources, the Bureau of the Treasury values the importance of honesty, transparency, and accountability of public officers,” said National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon.

“We have been entrusted with such a huge responsibility and we owe it to our people to protect every centavo in our coffers through the fidelity bond,” she said.

With the new system, the BTr can improve its service for nearly 240,000 accountable public officials nationwide to secure or renew their fidelity bond.

Under the Public Bonding Law, all accountable officials are required to secure a fidelity bond prior to the discharge of their duties. Failure to do so will make them criminally or administratively liable.

“The Online Fidelity Bond System is a huge leap from our current bonding operations as it provides our clients a more convenient and efficient way of processing fidelity bonding applications,” said Deputy Treasurer Erwin Sta. Ana.

BTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
Lockdown exemption fails 7-Eleven as operator swings to red
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
For this year, the company admitted it is not out of the woods yet.
Business
fbfb
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
Citigroup to end consumer banking business in Philippines
15 hours ago
Citigroup announced on Thursday it will exit 13 international consumer banking markets, including the Philippines, as it joined...
Business
fbfb
Foreign reserves dip for third straight month in March
Foreign reserves dip for third straight month in March
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Foreign reserves dropped for the third straight month in March after the government paid up foreign obligations using some...
Business
fbfb
We need a Dr. Fauci
By Boo Chanco | April 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Our worst problem today is the absence of a credible person to look up to for guidance. In the US, even when Trump was at his worst behavior, they had a Dr. Anthony Fauci to turn to for the real score based on ...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Forex buffer down to $104 billion in March
Forex buffer down to $104 billion in March
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The country’s gross international reserves declined for the third straight month in March, dropping to a four-month...
Business
fbfb
Stocks retreat on renewed virus worries
Stocks retreat on renewed virus worries
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Stocks closed lower yesterday, bucking the uptrend in most Asian markets, as local investors await positive news on the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Citi exits retail banking in Philippines, 12 other markets
Citi exits retail banking in Philippines, 12 other markets
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
New York-based Citigroup Inc. plans to exit retail banking in the Philippines and 12 other markets in Asia as well as Europe,...
Business
fbfb
News feed and notification
By Francis J. Kong | April 17, 2021 - 12:00am
A man in his senior years talked about his recent visit to his daughter.
Business
fbfb
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
Dito enters Luzon, links 21 more cities
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Third major telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity has extended its service coverage into Luzon following its commercial...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with