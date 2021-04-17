Smart 5G roaming now in 10 countries

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc. expands its 5G roaming services to 10 countries with the addition of Singapore telco operator StarHub in its list of global partners.

PLDT’s wireless arm said it has teamed up with StarHub to launch 5G roaming services, allowing Smart prepaid and postpaid customers in Singapore to enjoy 5G data roaming speeds using their Smart 5G-capable SIM and 5G device.

“Our partnership with StarHub brings us one step closer to providing an unparalleled 5G roaming experience for Smart customers in Singapore. This is consistent with Smart’s collective goal to bring world-class services to Filipinos,” Smart vice president and head of roaming and consumer business Alice Ramos said.

StarHub is a leading homegrown company in Singapore that aims to deliver world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions.

Both Smart and StarHub are members of the CONEXUS Mobile Alliance, which is composed of nine member-telcos in Asia that are at the forefront of delivering innovative and friendly services to customers who frequently travel on business.

Smart’s partnership with StarHub follows successful activations in Japan with NTT Docomo, Australia with Vodafone, China with China Mobile, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia with Zain, full 5G roaming coverage in United Arab Emirates with Etisalat and du, Taiwan with FarEasTone, and in South Korea with KT Corp.

The company’s recently launched GigaRoam packs provide more data allocation with extended validity and are designed to give roamers seamless connectivity while overseas.

As the Philippines’ first mobile network operator to roll out an extensive 5G roaming series of partnerships with industry leaders in key markets, Smart remains at the forefront of the 5G revolution in the country.

It has to date more than 2,300 5G sites which have been fired up at strategic locations nationwide.

These include all of Metro Manila’s cities and municipalities, and in the provinces of Benguet, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Rizal, Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan, Misamis Oriental Zamboanga Sibugay and Davao.