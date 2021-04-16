Dito enters Luzon as telco expands further to 21 locations

MANILA, Philippines — China-backed Dito Telecommunity Corp. is entering Luzon and expanding to other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao where services were launched early last month.

From the initial 15 cities and municipalities where the telco piloted, 21 locations will be added to Dito’s coverage where prospective subscribers can begin availing services, starting with purchasing SIM cards in over 300 physical stores, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Related Stories Dito's franchise renewal bill clears Senate hurdle

The 21 new areas where Dito will expand are:

Batangas

Malvar

Tanauan

Lipa City

Santo Tomas

Bulacan

Baliuag

Cavite

Silang

Tagaytay

Cebu

Compostela

Cordova

Laguna

Los Baños

Calamba

Nueva Ecija

Palayan

Santa Rosa

Science City of Muñoz

Talavera

Cabanatuan

Tarlac

Tarlac City

Capas

Concepcion

Gerona

Metro Manila was not included in the list, although Dito earlier pledged to open services in the country’s center of business and commerce by the second quarter.

Similar with its March 8 launch, the Dennis Uy-led telco start-up will offer subscribers a promo worth P199 for 30 days, with unlimited calls within Dito network, unlimited texts for all networks, 300 minutes of free calls to other networks and 25-gigabyte of “high speed” data connection.

Dito’s entry into the telco space is considered a long-term fix to the Philippines’ shoddy telco services brought to the fore by an exponential increase in reliance to the internet during the pandemic lockdowns.

In 2018, Dito won a government bidding for the new telco player nudged by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte who attacked then the telco duopoly of PLDT Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. for bad service. Regulators said more competition in the capital-heavy sector would benefit consumers with more and cheaper options.

Shares at Dito CME Holdings Inc., where Dito Telecommunity holds an indirect stake, are trading up 0.94% to P10.72 apiece as of 11:23 a.m.