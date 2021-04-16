#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
PSEi gets lift from end of mining ban
The Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi reversed its losses earlier in the session to close higher on last minute buying. It rose to 6,539.96, up 16.75 points or 0.25 percent.
STAR/File

PSEi gets lift from end of mining ban

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares gained more ground yesterday, lifted by mining stocks which cheered the news that government is now allowing new mining projects after a nine-year ban, traders said.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi reversed its losses earlier in the session to close higher on last minute buying. It rose to 6,539.96, up 16.75 points or 0.25 percent.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index gained 12.96 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 3,997.58.

Most of the sectors ended in the green, led by the strong 5.38 percent gain in mining and oil.The rest of the sectors were a mixed bag, with industrial and holding firms ending in negative territory.

“Philippine miners get a shot of raw earth vaccine as government ends ban on new contracts,” D.A. Market Securities said in a market commentary.

Among the major advancers are Philex Mining Corp. which surged 12.47 percent while Nickel Asia rose 4.29 percent. Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development Corp. also rose 4.75 percent. Apollo Global Capital Inc. was one of the biggest gainers at 16.34 percent.

Total value turnover was remarkably thin at P5.423 billion. Market breadth was positive, 103 to 100, while 46 issues were unchanged.

Chris Mangun of AAA Southeast Equities said gains in large-cap property issues such as SM Prime Holdings and Ayala Land Inc., which have been battered heavily in the last couple of weeks, also contributed to the higher close.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte ends Aquino-era mining ban in departure from anti-mining past
Duterte ends Aquino-era mining ban in departure from anti-mining past
By Prinz Magtulis | 10 hours ago
“The Government may enter into new mineral agreements, subject to compliance with the Philippine Mining Act of 1995...
Business
fbfb
Corporates join growing chorus vs. Chinese ships in Philippine reef
Corporates join growing chorus vs. Chinese ships in Philippine reef
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“We call on the Chinese authorities to respect the sovereignty of the Philippine and other neighboring countries...”...
Business
fbfb
Filipino coffee drinkers to pump Southeast Asia's caffeine rush by 2025
Filipino coffee drinkers to pump Southeast Asia's caffeine rush by 2025
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 hours ago
Filipinos' craving for coffee is expected to intensify even more.
Business
fbfb
Tax on &lsquo;super rich&rsquo; seen to yield P237 billion yearly
Tax on ‘super rich’ seen to yield P237 billion yearly
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
Necessary tax reform, especially those to be imposed on the extremely wealthy, would give the government additional revenues...
Business
fbfb
Hummus, kimchi and the West Philippine Sea
By Iris Gonzales | April 15, 2021 - 12:00am
Hummus, made of chickpeas, tahini sauce and squeezed lemon juice, is considered a symbol of tensions in the Middle East.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Pork imports will not kill local hog industry &ndash; NEDA
Pork imports will not kill local hog industry – NEDA
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Importing more pork at lower tariffs will not cause the demise of the local hog industry amid calls to revoke an executive...
Business
fbfb
Long-term plan on debt sustainability stays &ndash; DOF
Long-term plan on debt sustainability stays – DOF
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The government will stick to its policy of maintaining debt sustainability in the long-term even as it faces a “long...
Business
fbfb
Remittances rebound as economies reopen
Remittances rebound as economies reopen
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers bounced back strongly in February after a two-month slump as more host countries...
Business
fbfb
ADB OKs P24 million grant to support MSMEs
ADB OKs P24 million grant to support MSMEs
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500,000 (P24.2 million) technical assistance grant to boost the online platforms...
Business
fbfb
Cebu Pacific speeds up digital transformation
Cebu Pacific speeds up digital transformation
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is discontinuing its call center operations next month in line with efforts to speed up its digital...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with