Tourism stakeholders hopeful Philippines can sustain revenue gains

Elijah Felice Rosales (The Philippine Star) - April 14, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP) is hoping the country can sustain its position as the largest travel economy in Southeast Asia to generate interest among foreign nationals once movement restrictions are lifted.

TCP president Jose Clemente said the tourism sector is carrying out marketing and promotions abroad through online platforms to keep the Philippines on top of the mind of foreign travelers.

He argued it is important now for the Philippines, as the largest tourism economy in the region, to maintain the interest of tourists, especially that travel is transitioning to the new normal.

Philippine tourism now holds the largest revenue generation in Southeast Asia based on figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). WTTC data showed the local sector made $52.8 billion last year to race past Thailand’s $41.7 billion.

“We had momentum heading into 2020 as interest in the Philippines was really strong, and we had new markets looking at the country as a destination. Sustaining it is now the big question mark as we don’t know how post-pandemic world looks like,” Clemente told The STAR.

“We have high hopes that this will translate into actual arrivals when travel is opened up once more,” Clemente said.

Aside from opening the borders to foreigners, Clemente said the sector must keep on promoting the Philippines to its clients overseas.

“We have to continue marketing, have competitive rates and be able to develop new products to add to our existing ones to maintain that interest,” he said.

