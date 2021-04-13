#VACCINEWATCHPH
Despite low-base boost, car sales slump to 7-month low

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 5:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Car sales skidded by over a fifth in March to a 7-month low, industry data released Tuesday showed, as the auto industry reels from a ruthless combo of coronavirus lockdowns and safeguard duties against their imports.

What's new

Car makers sold 20,702 units last month, down 21.1% compared with February’s record, according to data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI), an industry group. This was the lowest sales figure since August 2020’s 17,906.

Year-on-year, car sales sharply grew 87.7% but mainly due to low-base effects, meaning because there were unusually fewer cars sold same period a year ago when lockdowns were first enforced. This, in turn, means recovery was shallower than it appears although that was enough to swing the year-to-date figure to 8.9% growth with 70,312 units sold.

Why this matters 

Vehicle sales are often used as barometer of economic strength. The central bank, for instance, closely follows this gauge to measure consumer appetite for durable goods. Household consumption represents 70% of annual economic output, and big purchases like cars materially add to gross domestic product when produced more.

What the industry says

In a statement, CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said automakers are still grappling with fluctuating coronavirus restrictions that have sapped demand for cars, worsened by the government’s decision to slap higher tariffs on imported cars for 200 days starting January.

While CAMPI groups car manufacturers, most members are actually already importing vehicles from neighboring countries like Thailand and Japan due to rising local costs, and tariffs are only hurting them more.

“The auto industry felt the slowdown in sales due to the reluctance of buyers with the additional deposit for some imported vehicles because of the provisional safeguard duty," Gutierrez said in a statement.

“The lockdown also forced dealers to close operations that badly hit the already struggling auto industry,” he added.

Other figures

  • Of cars sold last month, commercial vehicles stayed as bulk of sales. Units sold under this segment hit 14,041 in March, down 23.4% from the preceding month but up 78.2% from year-ago level.
     
  • Passenger cars took the remaining share with 6,661 units sold in March, which nevertheless fell 15.67% month-on-month. Compared to the same period last year, sales under this segment grew 111.5%, data showed.

CAR SALES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
