#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Government owes P1.2 billion to RE developers under FIT

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - April 11, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Unpaid billings to renewable energy (RE) developers under the feed-in tariff (FIT) system has reached over P1.2 billion as state-run National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) has not yet secured regulatory approval to raise FIT-allowance collection from consumers.

The state-run firm has started to experience a FIT-All fund deficit starting last month, TransCo compliance monitoring department manager Dinna Dizon said in a text message to The STAR.

“Remaining unpaid balance is P1.27 billion, representing 85 percent of the billed amount due for payment on April 5, 2021,” she said.

The depletion of the FIT-All fund is attributed to the low FIT-All rate approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and its pending action on the latest application of TransCo.

“The FIT-All rate remains low relative to the requirement of the fund.  So, the delay in approval will further contribute to the level of unpaid balance,” Dizon said.

In December last year, the ERC allowed TransCo to collect a FIT-All equivalent to P0.0983 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from all on-grid consumers, which is an increase from P0.0495 per kWh.

The approved amount is lower than what TransCo sought for in its 2020 FIT-All application, which is P0.2278 per kWh.

TransCo had also asked the ERC last year to approve its proposed FIT-All rate for 2021 amounting to P0.1881 per kWh. The ERC’s decision on the application is still pending.

ERC officials were not immediately available for comment when asked for a timeline on the regulator’s decision on the application.

TransCo also pointed to the generally low wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) prices last year as another reason for draining the FIT-All fund.

“Plus, low settlement prices at the WESM, meaning more incremental funds needed to fill the FITs of the eligible RE developers,” Dizon said.

Prices at the WESM averaged at P1 to P2 per kilowatt-hour (kwh) last year due to ample supply and the crash in power demand due to the imposition of lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) said.

In a virtual forum held last week, TransCo president and CEO Melvin Matibag said there is a need to stabilize the FIT-All fund to minimize the impact of delays on the collection of FIT-All.

“We have challenges that point to regulatory delays that also prioritize the consumer welfare over the welfare of suppliers. We are therefore in search of how to balance the competing challenges and needs of consumers and suppliers,” Matibag said.

TransCo has been designated to assume the role of FIT-All fund administrator by the ERC in November 2012, pursuant to RE Act of 2008.

With the designation, the state-run firm is tasked with the establishment, management, administration, and disbursement/settlement (thru the trustee bank) of the FIT-All fund for the benefit of FIT-eligible RE developers.

As administrator, TransCo is tasked to file the rate application before the ERC for the annual FIT-All rate determination.

TransCo said it has been filing the petition for the approval of FIT-All annually but has been facing delayed approvals, placing the FIT-All fund to on “catching mode” and has also resulted in delayed payments to RE FIT developers.

The delays in payments impact both the developers and consumers, as delays in developers’ expected revenues resulted in non-compliance of their covenants with lenders, while consumers would have to add more contributions to pay for the interest charges of delayed payments to RE FIT developers.

Matibag said one of the options being looked at is the possibility of tapping the Renewable Energy Trust Fund (RETF) of RE Law. The RETF is collected and managed by the DOE to enhance greater use of RE resources.

RENEWABLE ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leadership and humor
By Francis J. Kong | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
A young naval student was being put through the paces by an old sea-captain. The naval leader asked the naval student a series of questions:
Business
fbfb
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. and American Express are bringing the global Shop Small movement to the Philippines to help local businesses...
Business
fbfb
Obituaries
By Boo Chanco | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
First of all, there is no truth to the rumor that owners of funeral parlors are lining up for listing at the stock market. No, but maybe they should.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Philippines' tourism industry is poised to recover last in Asia as the country struggles to arrest coronavirus spread,...
Business
fbfb
FLI sees rosy future
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Inspite of the uncertainties and difficulties posed by the pandemic, one company seems to be relatively doing quite well.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Inflation forecast hiked to 3.9%
Inflation forecast hiked to 3.9%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 57 minutes ago
Barcelona-based think tank FocusEconomics raised its 2021 inflation forecast for the Philippines to 3.9 percent from the original...
Business
fbfb
Hotels turning to domestic tourist market to survive
Hotels turning to domestic tourist market to survive
57 minutes ago
Hotel operators in the Philippines are looking to take in additional bookings from domestic tourists this year to make up...
Business
fbfb
Philexport bags best regional enterprise award
Philexport bags best regional enterprise award
57 minutes ago
The Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. has been awarded by Oxford-based Europe Business Assembly the prestigious Best...
Business
fbfb
SSS bumps up release of maternity benefits
SSS bumps up release of maternity benefits
By Czeriza Valencia | 57 minutes ago
Maternity benefits extended by state-run pension fund Social Security System (SSS) rose to P10.49 billion in 2020.
Business
fbfb
Petron reacquires Treats store chain
Petron reacquires Treats store chain
By Danessa Rivera | 57 minutes ago
Petron Corp. has reacquired the Treats convenience store chain from the San Miguel Food Group to enhance synergy with the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with