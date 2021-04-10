#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Pru Life extends free accident, COVID-19 insurance coverage
Its latest in-app offering called Accidental Death and Disablement/Dismemberment (PA-ADD) Benefit Plan with COVID-19 and COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Cover will be available to the first 250,000 registrants for the product through its Pulse app.
BW/PRULIFEUK.COM.PH

Pru Life extends free accident, COVID-19 insurance coverage

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - April 10, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pru Life UK said it would continue to offer free insurance coverage for death and disability resulting from accident and COVID-19 on a limited basis.

Its latest in-app offering called Accidental Death and Disablement/Dismemberment (PA-ADD) Benefit Plan with COVID-19 and COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Cover will be available to the first 250,000 registrants for the product through its Pulse app.

This offer will be available until May 31 for Filipinos aged 18 up to 64 years old who are residing in the country.

The policy, which will be valid for one year, provides for a death benefit or lump sum amount for the bereaved family if the insured passes away from accident, natural causes, or COVID-19.

A benefit of P50,000 will be provided for death resulting from COVID-19, or as a result of adverse effect of a COVID-19 vaccine; P25,000 if the death is because of an accident; and P10,000 burial benefit if death is due to illness or natural causes.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines,  Pru Life UK would like to provide peace of mind with exclusive insurance coverage at no cost to the public that will help alleviate their financial worries in these uncertain times,” said Antonio de Rosas, Pru Life UK president and CEO.

“This is part of our continuing commitment for WeDO health, for the health and wealth protection of more Filipinos, an initiative that started with our free COVID-19 protection we offered in April last year, now further bolstered with the inclusion of the COVID-19 vaccine coverage this year.”

To register for the offer, one must download the free Pulse app from Google Play and App Store.

New Pulse registrants are required to create an account, complete their user profiles and register for the free policy offer on the app.

PRU LIFE UK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 14 hours ago
The Philippines' tourism industry is poised to recover last in Asia as the country struggles to arrest coronavirus spread,...
Business
fbfb
Obituaries
By Boo Chanco | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
First of all, there is no truth to the rumor that owners of funeral parlors are lining up for listing at the stock market. No, but maybe they should.
Business
fbfb
‘Feelings’
By Roberto R. Romulo | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
I have delayed part II of my column “Duterte 2.0” because of a matter of grave concern that the President seems to have responded to with his usual timidity towards the hostile acts of China.
Business
fbfb
Jollibee ramping up expansion in Europe
Jollibee ramping up expansion in Europe
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is further expanding in Europe, driven by the strong support from locals.
Business
fbfb
FLI sees rosy future
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Inspite of the uncertainties and difficulties posed by the pandemic, one company seems to be relatively doing quite well.
Business
fbfb
Latest
More firms expanding, hiring in Q2
More firms expanding, hiring in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
More companies are planning to expand their operations and hire more workers on hopes the economy will eventually reopen and...
Business
fbfb
DOE taps Japan firm for hydrogen use in power
DOE taps Japan firm for hydrogen use in power
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy has strengthened its bid to explore the use of hydrogen as a fuel for power generation with the signing...
Business
fbfb
PDIC grows deposit insurance to P216 billion
PDIC grows deposit insurance to P216 billion
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
State deposit insurer Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. has expanded its Deposit Insurance Fund by 10.3 percent to P216.85...
Business
fbfb
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
BDO Unibank Inc. and American Express are bringing the global Shop Small movement to the Philippines to help local businesses...
Business
fbfb
Tobacco industry seeks fair treatment in vaccination drive
Tobacco industry seeks fair treatment in vaccination drive
1 hour ago
The tobacco industry is lamenting the perceived bias against it in several countries’ COVID-19 vaccination program,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with