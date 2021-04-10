Pru Life extends free accident, COVID-19 insurance coverage

MANILA, Philippines — Pru Life UK said it would continue to offer free insurance coverage for death and disability resulting from accident and COVID-19 on a limited basis.

Its latest in-app offering called Accidental Death and Disablement/Dismemberment (PA-ADD) Benefit Plan with COVID-19 and COVID-19 Vaccine Protection Cover will be available to the first 250,000 registrants for the product through its Pulse app.

This offer will be available until May 31 for Filipinos aged 18 up to 64 years old who are residing in the country.

The policy, which will be valid for one year, provides for a death benefit or lump sum amount for the bereaved family if the insured passes away from accident, natural causes, or COVID-19.

A benefit of P50,000 will be provided for death resulting from COVID-19, or as a result of adverse effect of a COVID-19 vaccine; P25,000 if the death is because of an accident; and P10,000 burial benefit if death is due to illness or natural causes.

“With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Pru Life UK would like to provide peace of mind with exclusive insurance coverage at no cost to the public that will help alleviate their financial worries in these uncertain times,” said Antonio de Rosas, Pru Life UK president and CEO.

“This is part of our continuing commitment for WeDO health, for the health and wealth protection of more Filipinos, an initiative that started with our free COVID-19 protection we offered in April last year, now further bolstered with the inclusion of the COVID-19 vaccine coverage this year.”

To register for the offer, one must download the free Pulse app from Google Play and App Store.

New Pulse registrants are required to create an account, complete their user profiles and register for the free policy offer on the app.