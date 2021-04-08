#VACCINEWATCHPH
CLI sets P12 billion capex this year

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - April 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), the listed property developer in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, is allotting P12 billion for capital expenditures this year, up from P7.4 billion in 2020.

In a press briefing yesterday, CLI officials said the bigger capex for this year would support the company’s projects as it resumes its growth trajectory despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLI posted a net income of P1.84 billion last year, down eight percent as gross revenue decreased to P8.4 billion due to the lockdowns that restricted construction activities and hampered movement across various sites.

Company chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III said the numbers were still relatively good given the situation.

In the fourth quarter, revenues grew by 18 percent to P2.59 billion.

“We have learned much from this pandemic and look forward to offering safe and healthy homes and communities to address not only the great housing backlog in VisMin but also what families really need,” Soberano said.

