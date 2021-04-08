#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
PDIC remits P7.1 billion to Treasury
“The dividend remittance by the PDIC will be a substantial contribution to the financing of the health and economic recovery measures of the government, while upholding the policy of the government to maintain and preserve confidence in the banking system,” said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.
STAR/File

PDIC remits P7.1 billion to Treasury

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - April 8, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has remitted a total of P7.1 billion in dividends to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), the Department of Finance (DOF) said.

“The dividend remittance by the PDIC will be a substantial contribution to the financing of the health and economic recovery measures of the government, while upholding the policy of the government to maintain and preserve confidence in the banking system,” said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

Initial dividends declared by the PDIC in February amounted to P4.9 billion. It remitted an additional P2.2 billion last March 24, for a total of P7.1 billion remitted on March 25.

PDIC president Roberto Tan said the dividends were derived from other sources of income of PDIC primarily from interest income from its investments.

GOCCs are mandated under the Dividend Law to declare and remit to the national government at least 50 percent of their net income as dividends.

A total of 11 GOCCs already remitted a combined P21.44 billion in dividends to the Treasury during the first quarter.

PDIC provides insurance coverage for bank deposits to protect the personal savings of the public and help promote confidence in the financial system.

It provides a maximum deposit insurance coverage of P500,000 per depositor per bank.

It also functions as the liquidator of failed banks. Upon order of the Monetary Board, it takes over closed banks, and administers their assets to settle the claims of their creditors.

PDIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino billionaires got richer despite coronavirus' lingering fallout &mdash; Forbes
Filipino billionaires got richer despite coronavirus' lingering fallout — Forbes
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 hours ago
Over a dozen Filipino billionaires saw their fortunes grow this year, joining the rest of of the world's richest in accumulating...
Business
fbfb
Once more with feeling!
By Boo Chanco | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
Duterte and his clueless minions on top of our COVID response is getting a second chance to redeem themselves. But it is not looking good.
Business
fbfb
Duterte OKs tariff cuts for pork to address meat shortage
Duterte OKs tariff cuts for pork to address meat shortage
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
"The damaging effects of the African Swine Fever (ASF) to the domestic swine industry have led to soaring prices and plummeting...
Business
fbfb
No extension of 60-day price cap on pork &mdash; Agriculture department
No extension of 60-day price cap on pork — Agriculture department
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The government will no longer extend current price caps on pork once they expire, and would instead implement a suggested...
Business
fbfb
ECQ alone won’t cut it
By Tony F. Katigbak | April 7, 2021 - 12:00am
We are entering another week of ECQ. An extension that should not have caught anyone by surprise.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government prepares plan to produce vaccines
Government prepares plan to produce vaccines
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has given the go-signal to the economic team to find ways to encourage the private sector to manufacture...
Business
fbfb
Austerity measures mulled to fund subsidies
Austerity measures mulled to fund subsidies
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Implementing austerity measures is being considered among other measures to possibly fund a supplemental budget for subsidies...
Business
fbfb
Stocks climb past 6,600, highest in over 3 weeks
Stocks climb past 6,600, highest in over 3 weeks
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices rallied for the third consecutive day yesterday, entering the 6,600 territory anew as investors put their bets...
Business
fbfb
High oil prices seen to weigh on inflation
High oil prices seen to weigh on inflation
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The slowdown in inflation last month is unlikely to be sustained as oil prices continue to go up even as food costs have eased,...
Business
fbfb
Term deposit yields drop as inflation slows
Term deposit yields drop as inflation slows
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Term deposit rates eased across the board anew as inflation slowed down in March amid the reimposition of enhanced community...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with