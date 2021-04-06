#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
covid
A street vendor in Pasig City on Monday, April 5, 2021 holds a placard that reads his plea to motorists to buy rags he's selling that will provide food for his family. Poor families affected by the lockdown of Metro Manila and four provinces may receive food aid on May 6, according to the Interior department.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Economic managers see 'lower than expected' growth amid prolonged lockdowns

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — The return of strict lockdowns that crippled the country's business centers anew likely slashed nearly 1% from the country's economic growth for the entire year already, a serious repercussion for the government's failure to control coronavirus spread.

"I think it's going to be lower than what we expected," Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, who is penciling in a "one half of one percent" reduction in gross domestic product as a result of lockdowns, told Bloomberg on Tuesday. 

"We are coping with this surge and the best way to do it was to have a curtailment of activities," Dominguez added.

But Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua was more pessimistic. His estimates released Monday showed the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and four surrounding urban areas likely shaved off 0.8% points off growth this year, adding a warning that further extensions would be extremely damaging to the economy.

"ECQ alone does not reduce cases. It simply buys time," Chua said. "Thus, we need to further intensify testing, tracing, quarantine, isolation, treatment, and vaccination."

The return to tough restrictions a little over a year since the pandemic hit home is tempering the Duterte administration's hopes for a rebound this year. Economic officials are set to review on Thursday their already watered-down target of 6.5%-7.5% for this year, which has now become difficult to achieve.

The government originally hoped for a one-week ECQ in the capital and nearby areas as hospitals start creaking again under the weight of surging infections, inevitably dampening optimism of a quick economic rebound in the first quarter. But that was not enough to rein in rallying cases, triggering another week of ECQ. Meanwhile, mass inoculations, pledged to start early, have been relegated to late second quarter, delaying a revival of consumer confidence critical to get the economic engine going. 

NEDA's estimates showed the prolonged ECQ came at the cost of 252,000 more jobs and 102,000 more poor Filipinos. This, in turn, translated to a daily household income loss of P2.1 billion, or almost P30 billion for the two-week period.

Not all is bad news however. According to NEDA, the restrictions is estimated to help avert 215,320 cases and 4,026 COVID-19 deaths

But unlike last year's ECQ, the government provided insufficient safety nets for affected families this time amid economic officials' continued hesitation to spend big to protect the country's credit ratings. Each poor family affected by fresh lockdowns is entitled to receive aid amounting to P4,000, much lower than the P5,000-P8,000 assistance given last year. 

As it is, economic officials are sticking to being fiscally "prudent" despite the country's growing pandemic needs. In same interview on Tuesday, Dominguez said the government will once again tap the US bond market "before rates skyrocket"  but did not disclose the amount to be borrowed and the timeline for the new debt plan. From there, the government will start "winding down" debts "sometime next year". 

"At this point in time we dont have any plans to introduce new tax measures. We have to look at potential revenue sources," he said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Realities of ongoing war against virus
By Rey Gamboa | April 6, 2021 - 12:00am
As we wade through more stories of friends and family members who either contracted the virus or died of it, our exasperation grows.
Business
fbfb
What CREATE uncertainties?
By Marc O. Cabida | April 6, 2021 - 12:00am
On March 26, the President signed the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act or Republic Act 11534 into law.
Business
fbfb
InLife president set to retire in June, new prexy named
InLife president set to retire in June, new prexy named
15 hours ago
The Insular Life Board of Trustees in its March meeting accepted the retirement of the company’s president and CEO Mona...
Business
fbfb
Economic outlook turns from bad to worse
Economic outlook turns from bad to worse
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases just made it more uncertain for the country to rebound from the pandemic when the rest...
Business
fbfb
Shakey&rsquo;s posts P247 million loss in 2020
Shakey’s posts P247 million loss in 2020
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., the Philippines’ leading full-service restaurant chain, incurred a net loss...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PSEi snaps 2-day losing streak on bargain hunting
PSEi snaps 2-day losing streak on bargain hunting
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Stocks snapped a two-day downturn to end higher yesterday as investors picked up bargains in thin trades.
Business
fbfb
Customs exceeds March collection target
Customs exceeds March collection target
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs announced that it has exceeded its March collection target on improved valuation of goods and better...
Business
fbfb
Factory output improves at modest pace in March
Factory output improves at modest pace in March
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
With more Filipinos now putting their money in banks, Sen. Sonny Angara wants to hike the deposit insurance coverage provided...
Business
fbfb
FGen taps BW Gas as FSRU provider
By Danessa Rivera | April 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Lopez-led First Gen Corp. has tapped BW Gas Ltd. as its floating storage and regassification unit provider for its interim offshore LNG terminal in Batangas.
Business
fbfb
Submission of GIS to SEC extended
Submission of GIS to SEC extended
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has granted companies more leeway in complying with regulatory requirements in light...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with