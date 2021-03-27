#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

PLDT Global ties up with Taiwan’s Chief Telecom

(The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The international arm of telco giant PLDT Inc. is teaming up with Chief Telecom to further expand its digital services for customers in Taiwan and the rest of Asia.

Chief Telecom operates the largest internet exchange center in Taiwan. It provides a major network gateway of cloud services, submarine cable infrastructure, and carrier neutral internet data center services in the region.

PLDT said the partnership between PLDT Global Corp. and Chief Telecom would provide enterprise customers with a one-stop shop offering connectivity services across borders for fast service delivery and competitive offerings.

“Through this partnership, we can focus on the growing opportunities for enterprises in Taiwan to expand their business operations across Asia. It is a win-win arrangement for us and we’re looking forward to strengthening the relationship between the two companies,” Chief Telecom senior vice president Tim Chiang said.

PLDT Global is also poised to leverage on Chief Telecom’s network of partners to reach more enterprise customers in  Asia-Pacific.

“The global demand for faster, more secure, and more reliable connectivity has grown at an unprecedented scale, especially as more businesses are transforming digitally. Through this partnership with Chief Telecom, we can deliver solutions that address the technological needs of our customers? powering their digital expansion beyond borders,” PLDT Global senior vice president and chief commercial officer Albert Villa-Real said.

PLDT Global is a technology services company that provides high quality communications infrastructure and innovative platforms to its global network of carriers, enterprise customers and distribution partners.

The company has built a strong international presence over the past two decades by providing meaningful connectivity and data solutions to a growing network of partners.

Its collaboration with Chief Telecom is among many strategic partnerships forged with international leaders in technology and digital connectivity.

Recently added to PLDT Global’s growing portfolio of international partners were Hong Kong’s SmarTone and Japan’s SoftBank Corp.

PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Demand shift from condos to houses and lots supports home prices
Demand shift from condos to houses and lots supports home prices
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Condominium prices that used to drive housing costs are going down as Filipinos look beyond the city.
Business
fbfb
Greater mobility insufficient explanation for latest virus spike
Greater mobility insufficient explanation for latest virus spike
By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
Philstar.com's analysis showed people moving around more are not enough to explain the record-high COVID-19 cases.
Business
fbfb
Dollar deficit widest in 29 months on foreign debt payments
Dollar deficit widest in 29 months on foreign debt payments
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Philippines sustained a balance of payments deficit in February, not because of hefty imports, but due to debt payment.
Business
fbfb
Is Duterte 2.0 inevitable?
By Roberto R. Romulo | March 26, 2021 - 12:00am
In two previous columns, I wrote about populist politics and whether they will continue to prevail using as examples the continuing influence of former US president Donald Trump and Duterte on the body politic in...
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 days ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
World Bank turns less bullish on Philippines
World Bank turns less bullish on Philippines
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The World Bank has downgraded its 2021 economic growth forecast for the Philippines following the country’s continued...
Business
fbfb
Global tourism suffers $4.5 trillion losses in 2020
Global tourism suffers $4.5 trillion losses in 2020
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The global tourism sector suffered a total of $4.5 trillion in losses last year, forcing 62 million workers out of their jobs...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Philippines economy in a worrisome state&rsquo;
‘Philippines economy in a worrisome state’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The recovery of the Philippine economy may further stall amid the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, according to Moody’s...
Business
fbfb
Business groups seek urgent action from government
Business groups seek urgent action from government
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Business groups want the government to take urgent action on measures including the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives...
Business
fbfb
Cybercriminals taking advantage of pandemic worries, long holidays
Cybercriminals taking advantage of pandemic worries, long holidays
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Online fraudsters are taking advantage of the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic as well as long holidays including...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with