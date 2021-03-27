MANILA, Philippines — The international arm of telco giant PLDT Inc. is teaming up with Chief Telecom to further expand its digital services for customers in Taiwan and the rest of Asia.

Chief Telecom operates the largest internet exchange center in Taiwan. It provides a major network gateway of cloud services, submarine cable infrastructure, and carrier neutral internet data center services in the region.

PLDT said the partnership between PLDT Global Corp. and Chief Telecom would provide enterprise customers with a one-stop shop offering connectivity services across borders for fast service delivery and competitive offerings.

“Through this partnership, we can focus on the growing opportunities for enterprises in Taiwan to expand their business operations across Asia. It is a win-win arrangement for us and we’re looking forward to strengthening the relationship between the two companies,” Chief Telecom senior vice president Tim Chiang said.

PLDT Global is also poised to leverage on Chief Telecom’s network of partners to reach more enterprise customers in Asia-Pacific.

“The global demand for faster, more secure, and more reliable connectivity has grown at an unprecedented scale, especially as more businesses are transforming digitally. Through this partnership with Chief Telecom, we can deliver solutions that address the technological needs of our customers? powering their digital expansion beyond borders,” PLDT Global senior vice president and chief commercial officer Albert Villa-Real said.

PLDT Global is a technology services company that provides high quality communications infrastructure and innovative platforms to its global network of carriers, enterprise customers and distribution partners.

The company has built a strong international presence over the past two decades by providing meaningful connectivity and data solutions to a growing network of partners.

Its collaboration with Chief Telecom is among many strategic partnerships forged with international leaders in technology and digital connectivity.

Recently added to PLDT Global’s growing portfolio of international partners were Hong Kong’s SmarTone and Japan’s SoftBank Corp.