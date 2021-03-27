#VACCINEWATCHPH
Converge boosts customer support service

Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - March 27, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — End-to-end high-speed fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is stepping up customer support initiatives amid enhanced quarantine measures due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Converge said it has nearly tripled its support workforce, while also continuously upgrading its fleet of install and repair teams.

“Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do as an organization and we will make sure that they get the best possible experience, especially in this time of the pandemic,” Converge chief executive officer Dennis Anthony Uy said.

“Currently, we have almost tripled the number of our customer contact agents, bringing our answer call rate to 90 percent. We have scaled up our installation and repair teams,” he said.

To address the surge in demand throughout last year, the company said it has more than doubled the number of installation teams compared to before the community quarantine restrictions.

As of end-2020, Converge said it has installed nearly 90 percent of new subscribers in Metro Manila within seven days and over 60 percent within one day of application.

“These improvements in the customer onboarding and installation process paved the way for the rapid conversion from application to installation,” it said.

Uy said Converge is also investing heavily in the digital infrastructure to further improve the customer experience.

The company in the third quarter of last year rolled out its mobile application called the Converge Xperience App which offers a convenient channel for its customers to review and pay their bills, and also allows customers to log tickets online.

A third of the company’s subscribers had already downloaded the application as of last year.

Converge said upcoming enhancements to the Xperience app would allows subscribers to monitor the health status of their own router, checking up on its speed, temperature, among others.

In addition, the firms said upgrades were also undertaken on its front-end platform to include an omni-channel approach that allows for seamless customer experience.

With the increased number of customer support alongside their enhanced digital channels, Converge assured that it has the support infrastructure in place to ensure seamless and hassle-free experience for customers.

ICT
