WB: VAT on digital services to reach $4 billion this year

Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - March 26, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s plan to capture the digital economy into the country’s value-added tax (VAT) base is expected to boost revenue generation in a post pandemic world.

In the latest study of Washington-based World Bank titled World Development Report 2021: Data for Better Lives, the Philippines is expected to significantly benefit from tax policies as data and digitalization change business landscapes.

“For many developing countries, the revenue at stake from administrative failures to apply the current VAT rules is not insignificant even in the short term,” the report said.

“Moreover, it could become substantial because of the rapid expansion of data-driven platforms, especially following the shift in demand toward platform businesses during the COVID-19 crisis,” the report  said.

While exact figures were not provided, the World Bank estimates that VAT revenues from digital services could potentially reach some $4 billion this year.

This would further increase every year to reach up to more than $8 billion by 2025.

The height of the pandemic last year prompted the shift  to more online transactions following government protocols on mobility restrictions and social distancing.

“The VAT holds the most immediate promise for mobilizing additional revenues for developing economies,” the World Bank said.

“The revenue potential from extending the VAT to the digital economy will likely be small at first in many economies, but this potential will grow as digitalization expands,” it said.

Last year, the Department of Finance and the Bureau of Internal Revenue said they would focus on developing a tax regime that would allow the government to collect VAT on digital transactions, whether they are local or cross-border.

VAT refers to the tax on consumption levied on the sale, barter, exchange or lease of goods or services in the Philippines and on importation of goods into the country.

House Bill 6765 or the digital economy taxation bill also seeks to impose taxes on streaming sites and other digital services which have not been covered by  BIR collections.

Further, the World Bank said addressing shortfalls in taxation is important to ensure a level playing field for competition between digital and non-digital businesses, as well as foreign and domestic firms.

“And yet taxation in the data economy is a delicate matter. Poorly designed and misdirected taxes can blunt business growth and revenues, cutting off the potential development benefits of data-driven businesses,” it said.

The report emphasized that many low and middle income economies, like the Philippines, have yet to make progress in capturing the VAT on digital services as doing so would require foreign suppliers to register and account for the tax due on sales to consumers in their territories.

Countries should also introduce a process for simplified registration, filing, and payment through an online interface.

The World Bank noted that effective compliance also requires investments in the extensive use of third-party data, combined with tax and customs data collected by the government.

Third-party data sources might include internet service providers, banks and credit card companies, business registries, and tax treaty partners.

