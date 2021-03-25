Manila South Harbor gears up for future

MANILA, Philippines — Geared up for the future, listed trade enabler Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) has continuously upgraded its equipment, IT and major port infrastructures, even amid the pandemic, to further boost operational efficiency, capacity and safety at Metro Manila’s major international gateway port Manila South Harbor (MSH).

Just recently, MSH took delivery of five state-of-the-art ZPMC rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, which brings its container stacking fleet to 28 units. The RTGs are powered by the latest eco-friendly Cummins QX15 engines and Stamford electric generators and can stack up to six containers high.

Early last year, ATI successfully switched to the modern and more powerful Zodiac Terminal Operations System (TOS), the proprietary system developed by its foreign equity partner DP World and its global technology experts including ATI programmers. Zodiac seamlessly integrates vessel and yard operations, automates gate transactions and equipment planning and execution for smarter and seamless operations and greater convenience for customers. Zodiac is the same TOS which powers Jebel Ali, DP World’s flagship terminal in Dubai, UAE.

Apart from these, yard expansions and Pier 3’s extension are currently on its advanced development stage. This is well timed with the scheduled delivery of two brand-new ship-to-shore crane by 2022, which by then bring MSH’s quay crane fleet to 11.

ATI’s investment programs in MSH are in step with future growth and in line with its commitment with the Philippine Ports Authority.