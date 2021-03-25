#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

UnionBank thrift unit releases P53 billion loans for teachers, MSMEs

(The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The thrift bank arm of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has extended P53.1 billion worth of loans for teachers, motorcycles as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as of end-2020.

City Savings Bank Inc. said it extended P46.5 billion in teacher’s loans and P4.3 billion in motorcycle loans as of end-December.

Likewise, the country’s fifth largest thrift bank in terms of assets also extended P2.3 billion worth of loans to the MSME sector which had been badly affected by the  COVID-19 pandemic.

“CitySavings also continued to deliver efficient services to teachers and motorcycle loan borrowers with the help of its mobile sales app,” UnionBank said in a statement.

CitySavings specializes in granting teachers’ loans under the Department of Education (DepEd) automatic payroll deduction system. It extends salary loans to teachers under the DepEd Regional Payroll Services Unit and autonomous schools, teachers of private colleges and universities as well as state universities as well as personal loans.

It also gives out loans to private individuals for the specific purpose of purchasing motorcycles.

Teachers’ loans account for almost 84 percent of the bank’s total loan book, while motorcycle loans corner about five percent.

Last December, CitySavings raised P5 billion via the issuance of debt papers to beef up its lending portfolio, extend the maturity of its liabilities, and finance its general corporate requirements.

CitySavings president and chief executive officer Lorenzo Ocampo earlier said the thrift bank would continue to grow and evolve as it continues to introduce more services.

“For nearly six decades CitySavings has built a trusted reputation. We will continue to grow and evolve to become the finest mass market bank in the Philippines as we introduce more innovative solutions for a seamless customer experience,” Ocampo said.

The fund-raising activity received strong demand from financial institutions with oversubscription in demand, making the bank well-positioned for future capital market deals. – Lawrence Agcaoili

Of the corporate notes issued, P1.5 billion would mature in three years and the other P3.5 billion in five years.

CitySavings Bank’s return to the domestic market was undertaken amid a favorable interest rate environment and was priced at the lowest end of the pricing range.

BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Another company of the Davao tycoon is struggling amid the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Duterte out to bloat gov't with undermanned, underfunded agencies
Duterte out to bloat gov't with undermanned, underfunded agencies
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Government wants to put up new agencies. The existing ones are having trouble functioning with no funds and people.
Business
fbfb
Strong peso seen to weaken to P50 vs. dollar next year
Strong peso seen to weaken to P50 vs. dollar next year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
“Strong credit growth and an expected loose fiscal stance should see the peso trade weaker,” the Fitch unit ...
Business
fbfb
Filipino jet-setters in Holy Week hit with fresh fly restrictions
Filipino jet-setters in Holy Week hit with fresh fly restrictions
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
Local carriers has started grounding leisure travelers after the government re-tightened existing movement restrictions.
Business
fbfb
Peso may weaken as virus spreads
Peso may weaken as virus spreads
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The peso may weaken against the dollar over the next two years as the Philippines continues to struggle in containing the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP hints at rate pause
BSP hints at rate pause
1 hour ago
Monetary authorities are likely to maintain interest rates at record lows as the economy has yet to recover from the impact...
Business
fbfb
Philippines keen on Trans-Pacific free trade area
Philippines keen on Trans-Pacific free trade area
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has expressed its intention to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partne...
Business
fbfb
Inflation seen to taper off in H2
Inflation seen to taper off in H2
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Inflation in Asia Pacific, including the Philippines, will begin to taper off by the second half of the year as supply side...
Business
fbfb
Index shoots up as more vaccine orders to arrive
Index shoots up as more vaccine orders to arrive
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks gained more ground yesterday as investor optimism on the arrival of more COVID vaccines into the country triggered...
Business
fbfb
Money, fame and death
By Iris Gonzales | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s no lack of stories on death and dying these days.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with