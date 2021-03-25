UnionBank thrift unit releases P53 billion loans for teachers, MSMEs

MANILA, Philippines — The thrift bank arm of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has extended P53.1 billion worth of loans for teachers, motorcycles as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as of end-2020.

City Savings Bank Inc. said it extended P46.5 billion in teacher’s loans and P4.3 billion in motorcycle loans as of end-December.

Likewise, the country’s fifth largest thrift bank in terms of assets also extended P2.3 billion worth of loans to the MSME sector which had been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CitySavings also continued to deliver efficient services to teachers and motorcycle loan borrowers with the help of its mobile sales app,” UnionBank said in a statement.

CitySavings specializes in granting teachers’ loans under the Department of Education (DepEd) automatic payroll deduction system. It extends salary loans to teachers under the DepEd Regional Payroll Services Unit and autonomous schools, teachers of private colleges and universities as well as state universities as well as personal loans.

It also gives out loans to private individuals for the specific purpose of purchasing motorcycles.

Teachers’ loans account for almost 84 percent of the bank’s total loan book, while motorcycle loans corner about five percent.

Last December, CitySavings raised P5 billion via the issuance of debt papers to beef up its lending portfolio, extend the maturity of its liabilities, and finance its general corporate requirements.

CitySavings president and chief executive officer Lorenzo Ocampo earlier said the thrift bank would continue to grow and evolve as it continues to introduce more services.

“For nearly six decades CitySavings has built a trusted reputation. We will continue to grow and evolve to become the finest mass market bank in the Philippines as we introduce more innovative solutions for a seamless customer experience,” Ocampo said.

The fund-raising activity received strong demand from financial institutions with oversubscription in demand, making the bank well-positioned for future capital market deals. – Lawrence Agcaoili

Of the corporate notes issued, P1.5 billion would mature in three years and the other P3.5 billion in five years.

CitySavings Bank’s return to the domestic market was undertaken amid a favorable interest rate environment and was priced at the lowest end of the pricing range.