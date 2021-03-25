#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Philippines hits target 20% payments via digital means

Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines successfully raised the share of digital payments to 20 percent of retail transactions last year from only one percent seven years ago amid the shift in consumer behavior due to the quarantine measures brought about by the global health pandemic, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said during the general membership meeting of the FintechAlliance.ph the target of raising the share of digital payments to about 20 percent from one percent in 2013 when the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) was launched in 2015 was achieved last year.

“Indications show us that we may have come close or even hit the 20 percent target. We are just reviewing the model and the results to make sure that it is accurate and a good estimate of what is out there,” Tangonan said.

Based on the latest country diagnostic “The State of Digital Payments in the Philippines” released by the Better Than Cash Alliance (BTCA) in December 2019, the share of digital payments in the country was placed at 10 percent by volume and 20 percent by value in 2018.

This was higher compared to the one percent share in terms of volume and 12 percent in terms of value in 2013.

As of 2018, about 470 to 490 million digital payment transactions every month in the Philippines, or 20 times the estimated total monthly volume of digital transactions equivalent to 25 million in 2013.

The launch of the NRPS more than five years ago paved the way for the introduction of electronic fund transfers via PESONet and InstaPay that saw huge jump in volumes and value due to mobility restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The volume of PESONet transactions surged by 1,582 percent while the value of transactions increased to P366.6 billion as of end-2020. Likewise, the volume of InstaPay transactions rose exponentially to 30.6 million in 2020 from just 1,740 in April 2018, while value reached P176.5 billion from P20 million.

Under the latest Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno has committed to further raise share of digital payments to at least 50 percent of total volume of retail transactions and onboard 70 percent of Filipino adults to have formal financial accounts by 2023.

“We aim to hit two birds with one stone. We are securing the digitalization of payments and increasing the number of Filipinos with access to financial services,” Tangonan added.

Tangonan urged members of FintechAliiance.ph to leverage their technology and expertise to bring digitalization even closer to the remote areas of the countries.

Aside from expanding their reach, Tangonan urged fintechs to participate actively in the digital payment transformation roll out through new digital payments services.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte out to bloat gov't with undermanned, underfunded agencies
Duterte out to bloat gov't with undermanned, underfunded agencies
By Prinz Magtulis | 12 hours ago
Government wants to put up new agencies. The existing ones are having trouble functioning with no funds and people.
Business
fbfb
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Another company of the Davao tycoon is struggling amid the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus catches up on 'Injap' Sia's blockbuster IPO
Coronavirus catches up on 'Injap' Sia's blockbuster IPO
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Philippines' second REIT ended flat on its maiden listing day.
Business
fbfb
Dito's franchise renewal bill clears Senate hurdle
Dito's franchise renewal bill clears Senate hurdle
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The fresh 25-year franchise will allow Dito to roll out its services unhampered.
Business
fbfb
Filipinos rethink overseas jobs as work from home becomes norm
Filipinos rethink overseas jobs as work from home becomes norm
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Working from home are forcing Filipinos to ditch plans to go overseas for a job.
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP hints at rate pause
BSP hints at rate pause
1 hour ago
Monetary authorities are likely to maintain interest rates at record lows as the economy has yet to recover from the impact...
Business
fbfb
Philippines keen on Trans-Pacific free trade area
Philippines keen on Trans-Pacific free trade area
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has expressed its intention to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partne...
Business
fbfb
Inflation seen to taper off in H2
Inflation seen to taper off in H2
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Inflation in Asia Pacific, including the Philippines, will begin to taper off by the second half of the year as supply side...
Business
fbfb
Index shoots up as more vaccine orders to arrive
Index shoots up as more vaccine orders to arrive
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks gained more ground yesterday as investor optimism on the arrival of more COVID vaccines into the country triggered...
Business
fbfb
Money, fame and death
By Iris Gonzales | March 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s no lack of stories on death and dying these days.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with