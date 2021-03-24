#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Coronavirus catches up on 'Injap' Sia's blockbuster IPO
The property company of Edgar "Injap" Sia, whose listed firms made successful IPOs in the past, started the share sale of the new REIT company from March 5 to 11.
Double Dragon Properties Corp FB page

Coronavirus catches up on 'Injap' Sia's blockbuster IPO

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 3:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Edgar “Injap” Sia failed to repeat his pandemic streak last year and saw the maiden sale of his real estate investment trust (REIT) firm unable to dazzle investors worried about a new wave of coronavirus cases. 

The IPO blockbuster maker listed his DDMP REIT Inc. for the first time on Wednesday, but failed to hold onto to gains that reached as high as 6.7% while trading. The market closed with DDMP REIT shares steady as offered at P2.25 each. 

“Listing during a pandemic is definitely not a walk in the park, but we believe this is our share of also promoting a more inclusive economy,” Sia said during the listing ceremony early in the day.

For Anna Corenne Agravio, property stocks analyst at Manila-based brokerage Regina Capital, DDMP REIT only reflected the downbeat mood in the main index throughout the day. The benchmark index closed up 0.79% after cutting some losses in the morning trade.

“DDMPR wasn’t able to sustain its intra-day rally because of prevailing market sentiment, which is slanted on the downside because of the pandemic and related mobility restrictions,” Agravio said in a Viber message.

“Nonetheless, the relatively high value turnover today shows how strong the appetite is for stable, dividend-paying stocks,” she added.

Expectations were high for DDMP as Sia’s previous ventures into the trading platform were a hit, most notably that of grocer MerryMart Consumer Corp. that bucked pandemic uncertainties last year. That firm, as well as DoubleDragon Properties Corp. that went public in 2014, hit their ceiling price on their first trading day. 

DDMP holds office spaces as its main portfolio. These assets, in turn, generate revenues, 90% of which should be declared as dividends to REIT investors. Over 50,000 accounts subscribed to the much-awaited IPO that raised a total of P14.7 billion.

It was the second of its kind in the Philippines, surpassing proceeds from pioneering Ayala-backed AREIT Inc. Gotianun-led Filinvest Land Inc. is most likely to be next after announcing REIT plans early this month.

The growing list of REIT intentions was welcomed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, who made fixing the much-delayed REIT regime a priority. The REIT law was signed in 2009, but disagreements between government and private sector over public float and tax treatment on transferred properties made it unattractive to investors until settled recently.

“REITs are indispensable to rebuilding a strong and truly inclusive economy for our people. These will make available huge volumes of capital to our financial system that will help fund our long term growth,” Dominguez said in his speech during the listing ceremony. 

Moving forward, Agravio believes things would get worse for DDMP before they get better. “It is possible that DDMPR could dip below its IPO price again this week, but we don’t expect this to last in the near-term since the stock itself is in a good position fundamentally,” she said.

“The first few days after listing are, after all, always the most volatile in terms of price shocks,” she added.

DOUBLE DRAGON PROPERTIES CORP. IPO REIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
After 2GO, Dennis Uy to sell Phoenix Petroleum assets to pay debt
By Ramon Royandoyan | 21 hours ago
Another company of the Davao tycoon is struggling amid the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Let private sector help
By Boo Chanco | March 24, 2021 - 12:00am
This COVID pandemic is a crisis that is too big for our government to handle by itself. Yet, they are continuously blocking the private sector from helping.
Business
fbfb
Manila Water loses Bulacan bulk water contract
Manila Water loses Bulacan bulk water contract
By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. has lost a contract to manage bulk water supply and wastewater services in Balagtas, Bul...
Business
fbfb
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
Record COVID-19 cases not convincing economic planners to change tack
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 days ago
Not even the Philippines’ record-breaking coronavirus cases can force President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic managers...
Business
fbfb
Manila reclamation developers get PCC approval
By Louella Desiderio | March 24, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippine Competition Commission has cleared the joint venture between the city government of Manila and JBros Construction Corp. for the Horizon Manila reclamation project in Manila Bay.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Index returns to 6,400 level on bargain hunting
Index returns to 6,400 level on bargain hunting
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The main index climbed out of a four-month low to return to the 6,400 level yesterday as investors tried to fish for marked...
Business
fbfb
Cigarette makers need BIR registration to locate in ecozones
Cigarette makers need BIR registration to locate in ecozones
By Czeriza Valencia | 15 hours ago
Cigarette manufacturers planning to set up operations in special economic zones will soon be required to register with the...
Business
fbfb
DOE to craft policy on EV charging stations
DOE to craft policy on EV charging stations
By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
The Department of Energy is coming out with a policy on electric vehicle charging stations.
Business
fbfb
Philippines risks double-dip recession
By Louise Maureen Simeon | March 24, 2021 - 12:00am
The renewed tighter restrictions in the capital due to surging COVID-19 cases may put the Philippine economy at risk of a double-dip recession, a global think tank said, but the government maintained that the economy...
Business
fbfb
Smart cell sites powered by green energy
By Danessa Rivera | March 24, 2021 - 12:00am
PLDT Inc. wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. will start powering up cell sites in far-flung areas with green energy starting second quarter this year to ensure connectivity while transitioning to more sustainable...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with